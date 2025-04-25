2025 Broadway In Chicago Summer Concert Set For This August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway In Chicago has announced that its free SUMMER CONCERT will return to Millennium Park on August 11, 2025. The free concert, sponsored by ABC 7 Chicago, will take place on Monday, August 11, 2025 at 6:15 p.m. at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park (201 E. Randolph St).

The annual event is presented with the City of Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events. Fans can expect selections from PARADE, which will already be in performances at the CIBC Theatre (18 W. Monroe), and MJ THE MUSICAL, which will begin performances at the James M. Nederlander Theatre on Tuesday, August 12; as well as upcoming subscription shows THE SOUND OF MUSIC, HELL’S KITCHEN , the modern-day holiday classic ELF THE MUSICAL, STEREOPHONIC, and 2024 Tony Award winning Best Musical THE OUTSIDERS. More shows will be announced later this summer.

The Broadway In Chicago Summer Concert is presented in collaboration with the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events. Every summer in Millennium Park, the City of Chicago proudly presents symphonic music, dance, opera, Broadway hits and more—performed by some of Chicago’s best-loved cultural institutions. For the latest news and events, visit millenniumpark.org and follow Millennium Park on Facebook (@MillenniumParkChicago), Twitter, and Instagram (Millennium_Park).

For more information on the Summer Concert and Broadway In Chicago, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.

