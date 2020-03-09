11th Annual Barrington Art Festival Set For Memorial Day Weekend

A fun-filled Memorial Day Weekend activity for all ages, the 11th Annual Barrington Art Festival makes its exciting return to the charming streets of Downtown Barrington Saturday, May 23 and Sunday, May 24 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Produced by industry veteran Amdur Productions, this free, family-friendly festival will feature work from 130 juried artists hand-selected to participate from across the country. Both art aficionados and leisurely shoppers alike may find unique pieces spanning a wide variety of mediums including paintings, flat arts, jewelry, furniture, ceramics, wearables, fashion, accessories, 3D art pieces, sculptures and more. A brand new interactive live art competition, "Battle of the Brushes," will feature select artists going head-to-head in a creative showdown, live on stage.

"We are thrilled to begin the 2020 festival season with an event as well-loved by the community as the Barrington Art Festival," said Amy Amdur, Founder and CEO of Amdur Productions. "Now in our eleventh year producing the festival, we are proud to continue to provide the community with the art they have come to expect and enjoy, as well as expand the event with new entertainment including the 'Battle of the Brushes.'"

In addition to shopping the thoughtfully-curated selection of art, festivalgoers will have the opportunity to meet and engage with the artists on-site to learn about their processes, motivations and make a connection while shopping for new pieces. Attendees will also be delighted to find a variety of entertainment to enjoy throughout the weekend including live music, local and celebrated food vendors, kid-friendly activities including a graffiti wall, youth art tent in partnership with local art school Kaleidoscope for the little ones and more. The Barrington Cultural Commission will also have a booth during the festival featuring the Village's own local artists.

Amdur Productions has highlighted Let It Be Us, an organization dedicated to changing the landscape of foster care and adoption through innovative programming supporting the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and all Illinois Child Welfare Agencies, as the beneficiary of their Green Ribbon Project during the Barrington Art Festival. 10% of proceeds from booths showcasing a green ribbon at the festival will be donated to support this organization.

With both free admission and street parking available to visitors, the Barrington Art Festival is easily accessible to both travelers and local community members alike. Located off the Northwest Highway Metra stop, the festival is a short 30-minute commute from Chicago. For more information or to see the full lineup of Amdur Productions' 2020 festivals, please visit www.amdurproductions.com.





