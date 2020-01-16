Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical (local)

Ashton Guthrie - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Central Piedmont Summer Theatre

Best Actor in a Play Comedy (local)

Jack Stanford - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Central Piedmont Community College

Best Actor in a Play Drama (local)

JOHN DEMICCO - MIRACLE ON 34TH ST - Matthews Playhouse

Best Actor--Play or Musical (touring)

Pomme Koch - THE BAND'S VISIT - KNIGHT THEATER

Best Actress in a Musical (local)

Zoe Snyder - DISASTER - Little Theater Gastonia

Best Actress in a Play Comedy (local)

VANESSA DAVIS - MADELINE - Matthews Playhouse

Best Actress in a Play Drama (local)

Ailey Finn - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre Charlotte

Best Choreographer (local)

Liza Haynes - SISTER ACT - Dilworth Players

Best Costumes Design (local)

Meredith Walker - SISTER ACT - Dilworth Players

Best Director for Musical (local)

Wes Curry - SISTER ACT - Dilworth Players

Best Director for Play (local)

Ron Law & Chris Timmons - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre Charlotte

Best Lighting Design (local)

Gordon Olson - THE PRODUCERS - Theatre Charlotte

Best Music Director, Play or Musical (local)

Matt Hawkins - SISTER ACT - Dilworth Players

Best Musical (local)

SISTER ACT - Dilworth Players

Best Play - Comedy

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Central Piedmont Community College

Best Play - Drama

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Central Piedmont Community College

Best Production--Play or Musical (touring)

HAMILTON - BLUMENTHAL

Best Set Design (local)

Ethan Parker - DISASTER - Little Theater of Gastonia

Best Sound Design, Play or Musical (local)

Abigail Head - DON'T CRY FOR ME, Margaret Mitchell - Little Theater of Gastonia

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You