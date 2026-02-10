Theatre Charlotte To Host 2026 BROADWAY BALL FUNDRAISER At Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel

🎭 NEW! Charlotte Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Charlotte & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre Charlotte's most anticipated annual fundraiser, The Broadway Ball, returns on Saturday, February 28, 2026, at the elegant Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel, promising an unforgettable evening of celebration, connection, and purpose.

Chaired by Charlton Alicea Tapp and Kimberly Reisner, the Broadway Ball will welcome more than 200 community leaders, arts supporters, and theatre lovers for a night of glamour and generosity. Charlton Alicea Tapp will also serve as emcee alongside beloved Charlotte media personality Colleen Odegaard, guiding guests through an evening filled with live entertainment, fine dining, and meaningful impact.

This year's Ball will showcase standout local talent with performances by Lindsey Schroeder, Marc Bastos, Ashley Benjamin, and Mitchell Dudas, along with three exceptional student performers-Josiah Jackson, Kennedy Bishop, and Aryanna Singh-representing Theatre Charlotte's summer education programs. Their presence underscores the heart of the evening: investing in the next generation of artists.

Guests will enjoy:

Hors d'oeuvres and a beautifully curated seated dinner and dessert

Premium open-bar cocktails

Live performances featuring celebrated local talent and rising student artists

A distinguished silent auction featuring premier travel, arts, sports, dining, and experience packages

A dazzling diamond raffle featuring a bracelet and earrings set valued at more than $5,000

Dancing late into the evening to live music from KingDaddy Band

The Broadway Ball is more than a celebration-it is Theatre Charlotte's largest annual fundraiser and a vital source of support for its year-round programming. Proceeds directly power the theatre's mission to create outstanding, accessible theatre for the Charlotte community. Funds raised support education initiatives including The Penguin Project, scholarships, apprenticeships, and expanding community education offerings that nurture creativity, confidence, and collaboration for participants of all ages.

As Theatre Charlotte moves toward Season 99 and begins the countdown to its historic 100th Anniversary, the Broadway Ball serves as both a celebration of legacy and a commitment to the future.

Tickets, tables, and sponsorship opportunities are available now. Whether hosting a table, stepping in as a sponsor, or attending as an individual guest, each attendee plays a role in ensuring Theatre Charlotte continues to thrive for generations to come.