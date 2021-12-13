Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards; CPCC's JOSEPH Leads Best Musical

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Charlotte:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ron Chisholm - JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CPCC 38%

Toi A. Reynolds Johnson - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - BNS Productions 34%

Julie McConell - NEWSIES - Spotlight Performing Arts 17%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Davita Galloway - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - BNS Productions 45%

Bob Croghan - JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CPCC 40%

Emma Lee Kurts - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Hickory Community Theatre 15%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Tom Hollis - JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CPCC 43%

Rod Oden - FUN HOME - Lee Street Theatre 35%

Angela Mills - NEWSIES - Spotlight Performing Arts 13%

Best Direction Of A Play

Dr. Corlis Hayes - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - BNS Productions 42%

Robert Owens - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Foothills Players 19%

Andrea King - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - Theatre Charlotte 16%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Paula Baldwin - SENSE AND SENSIBLITY - Cpcc 44%

Quentin Talley - THE NEW BLACK FEST'S HANDS UP: 7 PLAYWRIGHTS, 7 TESTAMENTS - Three Bone Theatre 29%

Chris Timmons - BROADWAY BALL: AT HOME - Theatre Charlotte 19%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Paula Baldwin - SENSE AND SENSIBLITY - CPCC 74%

Ryan Maloney - THE NEW BLACK FEST'S HANDS UP: 7 PLAYWRIGHTS, 7 TESTAMENTS - Three Bone Theatre 20%

Nicole Kohr - FALL RISK THE MUSICAL - Youtube 7%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jennifer O'Kelly - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - BNS Productions 48%

JP Woodey - THE FANTASTICKS - Theatre Charlotte 35%

Adam York - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Foothills Players 18%

Best Musical

JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CPCC 46%

NEWSIES - Spotlight Performing Arts 20%

THE FANTASTICKS - Theatre Charlotte 19%

Best Performer In A Musical

Lindsey Schroeder - JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CPCC 29%

Matthew Howie - THE FANTASTICKS - Theatre Charlotte 21%

Trevor May - NEWSIES - Spotlight Performing Arts 17%

Best Performer In A Play

Sharlata Marlin - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - BNS Productions 32%

Dennis Delamar - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - CPCC 21%

Dylan Moore - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Foothills Players 14%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Crystal Huau - FALL RISK THE MUSICAL - Youtube 39%

Amy Fiebke - FALL RISK THE MUSICAL - Youtube 22%

Avery Rose Owens - FALL RISK THE MUSICAL - Youtube 22%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Leslie Giles - PROTECTIVE CUSTODY PRISONER 34042 - Three Bone Theatre 37%

LeShea Nicole - THE NEW BLACK FEST'S HANDS UP: 7 PLAYWRIGHTS, 7 TESTAMENTS - Three Bone Theatre 31%

Sultan Omar El-Amin - THE NEW BLACK FEST'S HANDS UP: 7 PLAYWRIGHTS, 7 TESTAMENTS - Three Bone Theatre 18%

Best Play

MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - BNS Productions 61%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - Theatre Charlotte 39%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - BNS Productions 36%

WICKED - Blumenthal Performing Arts 27%

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Foothills Players 16%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

James Duke - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - BNS Productions 72%

Clay James - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Hickory Community Theatre 28%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ismail Otu - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - BNS Productions 69%

Benjamin Stickles - THE FANTASTICKS - Theatre Charlotte 31%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

COME FROM AWAY CAST REUNION - Blumenthal Performing Arts 59%

BROADWAY BALL: AT HOME - Theatre Charlotte 31%

VIRTUAL VOCALS - 2021 8%

Best Streaming Play

PROTECTIVE CUSTODY PRISONER 34042 - Three Bone Theatre 57%

THE NEW BLACK FEST'S HANDS UP: 7 PLAYWRIGHTS, 7 TESTAMENTS - Three Bone Theatre 43%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Matthew Howie - JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CPCC 53%

Jacqueline Whiteside - THE WEDDING SINGER - Spotlight Performing Arts 22%

Mitchell Dudas - THE FANTASTICKS - Theatre Charlotte 14%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Lauren Wilson - SENSE AND SENSIBLITY - CPCC 30%

David Jordan - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Foothills Players 14%

Jonavan Adams - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - BNS Productions 13%

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Sara Ryan - FALL RISK THE MUSICAL - Youtube 44%

Caleb Jingo - FALL RISK THE MUSICAL - Youtube 31%

Mark Robinson - FALL RISK THE MUSICAL - Youtube 25%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

BLACK NATIVITY - BNS Productions 54%

DISNEY'S FROZEN - Blumenthal Performing Arts 45%

FALL RISK THE MUSICAL - Youtube 1%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Matthews Playhouse 73%

OPEN - Three Bone Theatre 27%