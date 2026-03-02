BOOTS N BLUES Featuring Mac Arnold, Anson Funderburgh & BlAke Ellege Set For Flat Rock Playhouse

🎭 NEW! Charlotte Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Charlotte & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Flat Rock Playhouse will present BOOTS N BLUES March 27–29 at the Leiman Mainstage in Flat Rock, North Carolina.

The concert event will feature blues musician Mac Arnold, a former member of the Muddy Waters Band, known for his Delta blues roots and bass playing. Arnold’s career spans decades and reflects traditional blues influences.

Texas guitarist Anson Funderburgh will also appear on the program. Funderburgh is known for his work with The Rockets and collaborations with blues artists, combining traditional blues elements with contemporary performance.

Country artist Blake Ellege completes the lineup. Ellege’s work blends country storytelling with blues influences, and he has released charting songs and performed nationally.

“Boots n Blues is a true celebration of American roots music,” said Christy Souther, Marketing Director for Flat Rock Playhouse. “Having artists of this caliber on our stage is a testament to our commitment to bringing world-class talent to our community.”

Flat Rock Playhouse continues its 2026 season with concerts and theatrical productions at its Leiman Mainstage, located at 2661 Greenville Highway in Flat Rock, NC.

For ticket information, call the Flat Rock Playhouse Box Office at 828-693-0731 or purchase online.