UNC Greensboro School of Theatre Announces Spring 2021 Lineup

The UNC Greensboro School of Theatre has announced a new slate of digitally streamed offerings for the spring 2021 season.

MARISOL

By José Rivera

Dates: On-demand streaming October 15-17

Dates: On-demand streaming October 15-17

Age Rating: PG-13

Frame/Works Discussion via Zoom: 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 19

Run Time: Approx. 1 hr. and 30 min.

Marisol is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York.

SKELETON CREW

By Dominique Morisseau

Dates: On-demand streaming November 5-7

Dates: On-demand streaming November 5-7

Age Rating: PG-13

Frame/Works Discussion via Zoom: 7:00 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9

Run Time: Approx. 2 hrs.

At the start of the Great Recession, one of the last auto stamping plants in Detroit is on shaky ground. Each of the workers have to make choices on how to move forward if their plant goes under. Shanita has to decide how she'll support herself and her unborn child, Faye has to decide how and where she'll live, and Dez has to figure out how to make his ambitious dreams a reality. Power dynamics shift as their manager Reggie is torn between doing right by his work family, and by the red tape in his office. Powerful and tense, Skeleton Crew is the third of Dominique Morisseau's Detroit cycle trilogy. a??-Samuel French

HEAR OUR VOICES: A MUSICAL THEATRE SONG CYCLE

Featuring New Songs By: Luna Abreu-Santana, Utsav Bhargava, Eli Cohen, Shane Dittmar, Jacob Fjeldheim, Kenneth Helman, Vincent Jamal Hooper, Keurim Hur, J. Quinton Johnson, Gaby Mank, Rori Nogee, Julia Riew

Dates: On-demand streaming November 12-14

Dates: On-demand streaming November 12-14

Age Rating: PG-13

Frame/Works Discussion via Zoom: 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 16

Run Time: Approx. 70 min.

As part of a mission to center marginalized voices in American Theatre, The University of North Carolina at Greensboro School of Theatre will present a song cycle focused on new work by BIPOC, LGBTQ+ and disabled writers. UNCG fully supports and values an inclusive community with visible and meaningful representation of diversity. We seek to promote a climate of civility and respect, where diverse viewpoints and experiences are welcomed. UNCG is committed to protecting the rights of all to ensure that each person in our community is empowered, valued and respected for their contributions to the mission of this university. As a minority-serving institution, we embrace our role as serving a large, diverse student body and we are committed to our mission as providing access and opportunity for all.

FALL MFA DIRECTOR CANDIDATE ONE-ACT Productions

Dates: On-demand streaming December 3-5

Dates: On-demand streaming December 3-5

MFA Directing candidates will share their one-ACT Productions:

The Arkansaw Bear by Aurand Harris

Feeding the Moonfish by Barbara Wichmann

Here We Go by Caryl Churchill

Incognito by Janet Allard

Noah And The Ark by Sheila Smolensky

SAINT JOAN

by George Bernard Shaw

Dates: On-demand streaming March 18-20

Dates: On-demand streaming March 18-20

Age Rating: PG-13

Frame/Works Discussion via Zoom: 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 22

Run Time: Approx. 1.5 hrs.

Saint Joan is Bernard Shaw's greatest play. At its center is the most remarkable teenage girl in history. But who is she? The divinely-inspired savior of France? A dangerously clever charlatan? Or a pathetically deluded country girl? It all depends on your point of view. Whatever she is, eventually Joan is bound to become an embarrassment to the male-dominated world she has turned upside-down. And then what? -Shaw Festival

SPARTAN NEW MUSICALS

Flatbush Avenue

Music and Lyrics and Book by Madeline Myers

Dates: On-demand streaming April 22-24

Dates: On-demand streaming April 22-24

Age Rating: PG

Run Time: 20 min.

Frame/Works Discussion: 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 26, 2021

Flatbush Avenue tells the story of three young women in 1955 who, like the rest of the neighborhood, are obsessed with the then-Brooklyn Dodgers. The girls' lives are changed forever when they are challenged to play a game of street stickball. Flatbush Avenue is a story about community, raising your voice in the face of injustice, and the enduring power of female friendship.

Radio: A Musical Ghost Story

Music and Lyrics by Murphy Taylor Smith

Book by Emerson Mae Smith

Dates: On-demand streaming April 22-24

Dates: On-demand streaming April 22-24

Age Rating: PG-13

Run Time: 30 min.

Frame/Works Discussion: 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 26, 2021

Lowell, a young woman still reeling from the recent loss of her brother, encounters a ghost in the showers of her gym. It sings to her, strange static only made comprehensible through her headphones - but is it a beckoning call or a warning?

POLAROID STORIES

By Naomi Iizuka

Dates: On-demand streaming April 29 - May 1

Dates: On-demand streaming April 29 - May 1

Age Rating: PG-13

Frame/Works Discussion via Zoom: 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 3

Run Time: Approx. 2 hours

A visceral blend of classical mythology and real life stories told by street kids, Naomi lizuka's Polaroid Stories journeys into a dangerous world where myth-making fulfills a fierce need for transcendence, where storytelling has the power to transform a reality in which characters' lives are continually threatened, devalued and effaced. Not all the stories these characters tell are true; some are lies, wild yams, clever deceits, baroque fabrications. But whether or not a homeless kid invents an incredible history for himself isn't the point, explains diarist-of-the-street Jim Grimsley. "All these stories and lies add up to something like the truth." Inspired in part by Ovid's Metamorphoses, Iizuka's Polaroid Stories takes place on an abandoned pier on the outermost edge of a city, a way stop for dreamers, dealers and desperadoes, a no-man's land where runaways seek camaraderie, refuge and escape. Serpentine routes from the street to the heart characterize the interactions in this spellbinding tale of young people pushed to society's fringe. Informed, as well, by interviews with young prostitutes and street kids, Polaroid Stories conveys a whirlwind of psychic disturbance, confusion and longing. Like their mythic counterparts, these modem-day mortals are engulfed by needs that burn and consume. Their language mixes poetry and profanity, imbuing the play with lyricism and great theatrical force. -Dramatists Play Services

SPRING MFA DIRECTOR CANDIDATE ONE-ACT Productions PART I

Dates: On-demand streaming April 1-3

Dates: On-demand streaming April 1-3

MFA Directing candidates will share their one-ACT Productions:

Round Pegs, Square Pegs by Mary Hall Surface

Where Words Once Were by Finegan Kruckemeyer

SPRING MFA DIRECTOR CANDIDATE ONE-ACT Productions PART II

Dates: On-demand streaming April 8-10

Dates: On-demand streaming April 8-10

MFA Directing candidates will share their one-ACT Productions:

The World On A Hill by Alice Childress

Oral History Project by Karen Sabo