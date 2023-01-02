The Magnetic Theatre presents Riveted, a staged reading with song of a new folk musical by local playwright and musician Deborah Silverstein, directed by Erin McCarson, January 21st, 2023 at 7:30pm.

As a family packs up all of the memories in the matriarch's attic, secrets and history unfold to change their lives and relationships forever. Through three generations, Riveted explores how each woman learns from or bucks against the traditions of her mother, and her mother before her, to create her own life and make her own place in the world.

By special arrangement, patrons may choose to attend this staged reading of Riveted either in person or online as a live-stream.

For tickets to the in-person event, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2216855®id=135&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fapp.arts-people.com%2Findex.php%3Fshow%3D155261?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

For tickets to view this reading online, visit https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=161339