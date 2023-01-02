Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Magnetic Theatre Presents RIVETED: A Staged Reading

The performance is on January 21st, 2023 at 7:30pm.

Jan. 02, 2023  

The Magnetic Theatre Presents RIVETED: A Staged Reading

The Magnetic Theatre presents Riveted, a staged reading with song of a new folk musical by local playwright and musician Deborah Silverstein, directed by Erin McCarson, January 21st, 2023 at 7:30pm.

As a family packs up all of the memories in the matriarch's attic, secrets and history unfold to change their lives and relationships forever. Through three generations, Riveted explores how each woman learns from or bucks against the traditions of her mother, and her mother before her, to create her own life and make her own place in the world.

By special arrangement, patrons may choose to attend this staged reading of Riveted either in person or online as a live-stream.

For tickets to the in-person event, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2216855®id=135&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fapp.arts-people.com%2Findex.php%3Fshow%3D155261?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

For tickets to view this reading online, visit https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=161339




PALIMPSEST: A LIVE PODCAST PERFORMANCE to be Presented at The Magnetic Theatre in January Photo
PALIMPSEST: A LIVE PODCAST PERFORMANCE to be Presented at The Magnetic Theatre in January
In celebration of the podcast Palimpsest's fifth anniversary, join creators Jamieson Ridenhour and Hayley Heninger for an intimate live performance featuring three complete stand-alone episodes from 2022's Visitations series.
Review: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Bedazzles The Belk Theater Photo
Review: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Bedazzles The Belk Theater
The bio-musical 'Tina (The Tina Turner Musical) is a great snapshot of the highs and lows of Tina Turner. It is difficult at best for anyone to walk in the shoes of the Queen of Rock and Roll seeing that she is 'Simply, The Best'. Therefore, anyone who DARE step in those shoes are subject to strict comparison because there is only ONE Tina Turner...that could never be duplicated.
Delighted Tobehere To Star In SIMPLY DELIGHTED At Magnetic Theatre Photo
Delighted Tobehere To Star In SIMPLY DELIGHTED At Magnetic Theatre
Delighted will return to The Magnetic Theatre in Asheville, NC for this one night only event! This 7 foot tall, award winning southern queen will serve up charm, talent, and a heapin' helpin' of funny that is sure to satisfy your worst drag craving in her one-woman show SIMPLY DELIGHTED!
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards; Matthews Playhouse Photo
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards; Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You


PALIMPSEST: A LIVE PODCAST PERFORMANCE to be Presented at The Magnetic Theatre in JanuaryPALIMPSEST: A LIVE PODCAST PERFORMANCE to be Presented at The Magnetic Theatre in January
December 30, 2022

In celebration of the podcast Palimpsest's fifth anniversary, join creators Jamieson Ridenhour and Hayley Heninger for an intimate live performance featuring three complete stand-alone episodes from 2022's Visitations series.
Delighted Tobehere To Star In SIMPLY DELIGHTED At Magnetic TheatreDelighted Tobehere To Star In SIMPLY DELIGHTED At Magnetic Theatre
December 27, 2022

Delighted will return to The Magnetic Theatre in Asheville, NC for this one night only event! This 7 foot tall, award winning southern queen will serve up charm, talent, and a heapin' helpin' of funny that is sure to satisfy your worst drag craving in her one-woman show SIMPLY DELIGHTED!
HOLIDAY DOUBLE CHEER is Now Playing at Hendersonville TheatreHOLIDAY DOUBLE CHEER is Now Playing at Hendersonville Theatre
December 18, 2022

Hendersonville Theatre will celebrate the holidays in a new and unique way. In Holiday Double Cheer: Five Carols for Christmas and JingleJacks, two unique musical one-acts will make their North Carolina premiere at Hendersonville Theatre from December 2 to 18.
Matthews Playhouse To Launch Technical Theatre Apprenticeship Program In January 2023Matthews Playhouse To Launch Technical Theatre Apprenticeship Program In January 2023
December 7, 2022

As part of its next phase in educational programming, the Matthews Playhouse School of Theatre has announced it will now provide Technical Theatre instruction for young people in grades 9-12.
MerleFest Adds Little Feat, Marcus King, Tanya Tucker, Miko Marks, and More to 2023 LineupMerleFest Adds Little Feat, Marcus King, Tanya Tucker, Miko Marks, and More to 2023 Lineup
December 5, 2022

MerleFest, presented by Window World, has just added another huge list of performers to its already stacked 2023 lineup—which featured headliners like The Avett Brothers and Maren Morris.
share