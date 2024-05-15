Spotlight: NEXT TO NORMAL at Theatre Charlotte

Nothing has to be perfect, just Next to Normal
THEATRE CHARLOTTE presents NEXT TO NORMAL- Music by Tom Kitt | book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey.
From the outside, they’re just a normal family. But inside, it’s anything but. In this 2010 Pulitzer Prize-winner, a suburban household copes with crisis and the unpredictability of a mother's worsening bipolar disorder. Using wry humor, brutal honesty, and a powerful Tony Award-winning contemporary rock score, Next to Normal deals with how far two parents will go to keep their family’s world intact. Nothing has to be perfect, just Next to Normal.
May 10-26, 2024
