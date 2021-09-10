Spend Fall At Flat Rock Playhouse With Two New Shows

Return to the Rock for the first time in 19 months for fresh new adaptations of these fan-favorites: Autumn at the Opry and A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas!

First up, grab your guitars and dust off your cowboy boots before heading back out to the Playhouse Barn for the second chapter in our Pickin' and a Grinnin' Series. Autumn at the Opry showcases everything from bluegrass to honky-tonk, tin pan alley to pop standards, and the blues to rock-n-roll. Along with your favorite music, your favorite performers return to the stage, including Ben Hope, Katie Barton, Eric Anthony, Nat Zegree, Paul Babelay, Lauren Wright, Jeremy Sevelovitz, and Russ Wever! This ode to The Grand Ole Opry guarantees a hand-clappin,' foot-stompin' good time.

"Autumn at the Opry was originally programmed for our 2020 season," says Lisa K. Bryant, Artistic Director. "Before the pandemic shutdown, the presales for Opry were soaring. The show revels in country classics, contemporary country classics, blues, and rock. Mix in the stunning musicians and vocalists the Playhouse is known for like Ben, Nat, Eric, Katie ...all of them. It makes sense that the tickets were flying. Pickin' was a hand-clappin', foot-stompin' hit in 2018 and we're confident Autumn at the Opry will be a surefire favorite this fall too."

Next, kick off the holiday season with a Flat Rock tradition, continuing live after going virtual in 2020! Bring the whole family to this dazzling holiday celebration, Playhouse-style! An all-new show with the same great spirit and quality, A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas will feature many seasonal classics along with several new adaptations and medleys. Showcasing a cast of Flat Rock favorites, the Flat Rock Playhouse Chorus and Pat's School of Dance, this holiday revue is sure to leave you feeling merry and bright!

"A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas. What can I say? The tradition continues because people can't get enough of it," Bryant laughs. "I start looking forward to A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas in March! Director Matthew Glover creates a new show every year, and each year I find myself bursting with holiday cheer. I'm constantly blown away by Matthew's ability to bring Christmas to life on stage right before our eyes. He invokes sleigh bells and mistletoe, miracles and Santa Claus, and so much more, all in one show. It's the musical Christmas gift we can barely wait to give to the community!"

Autumn at the Opry will be directed by Producing Artistic Director, Lisa K. Bryant. Adam Goodrum will serve as Production Manager. CJ Barnwell, Ashli Arnold Crump, and Kurt Conway will serve as Lighting and Projections, Costume, and Sound Design respectively. Elly Leidner serves as Stage Manager.

A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas first premiered in 2017. Conceived by Matthew Glover, this show was an immediate favorite, breaking box office records for a seasonal production! Glover will direct and choreograph with fan favorites like Scott Treadway the Flat Rock Playhouse Chorus and Pat's School of Dance taking the stage. More about this show coming soon!