Flat Rock Playhouse Studio 52 Presents Virtual Workshop with Adam Kaplan

Flat Rock Playhouse's Studio 52 is continuing their virtual workshop series with Virtual Audition Workshop with Adam Kaplan on Saturday, April 17 from 11 AM to 1 PM EST. The workshop is recommended for ages 12 - 18, and it is offered for a suggested donation of $25.

Learn the ins and outs of theatre auditions from Broadway actor and Flat Rock Playhouse alum Adam Kaplan (A Bronx Tale, Kinky Boots, and Newsies). In an engaging master class-style workshop covering audition techniques and etiquette, material preparation and performance, cold reading, and advice on calming nerves, Adam will share knowledge from his years of experience auditioning for Broadway, tours, regional theatre, and TV/Film. A number of pre-selected students will receive feedback from Adam on monologue and song performances and all students will have their questions answered in a Q & A. Whether you're new to auditioning or honing your skills for your next big opportunity, this workshop will give you newfound insight into the audition process!

"Flat Rock is like a second home to me and I'm so happy to be able to offer this class to the extended Playhouse family," says Adam Kaplan. "It's where I came into my own professionally, and it feels full circle to be able to work with the Studio 52 students. I was that young eager kid wanting to absorb everything I possibly could from those more seasoned than I. Which is why it means so much to be able to return the favor and nurture the next generation of budding artists!"

Kaplan's workshop is the third in Studio 52's Virtual Workshop Series, which kicked-off in December 2020 with Hamilton's Fergie L. Philippe. The series allows young artists in North Carolina and beyond to connect with industry professionals from across the country. By inviting families to donate-what-they-can, Flat Rock Playhouse hopes to increase access to arts education while also supporting the time and talents of each guest artist and the continued education initiatives of Studio 52. Since Flat Rock Playhouse is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit professional theatre, all donations above the suggested amount are tax-deductible.

"This series has been a great way to increase access to arts education and engage with students and teachers from all over the country," says Studio 52 Director of Education Anna Kimmell. "We're so happy to have Adam lead our third donation-based workshop and help prepare students for future auditions whether that's at their school, in their community, or as working performers." To register for Kaplan's workshop, visit www.frpstudio52.org/virtualworkshops.

In addition to the virtual workshop series, Studio 52 is offering a Virtual Spring Mini-Mester for artists K - Adult. Topics covered are acting, Broadway dance, spoken-word poetry, on-camera technique, theatrical design, and directing. Instructors include Marlane Barnes, CJ Barnwell, Tania Battista, Lisa K. Bryant, Anna Kimmell, and TJ Simba-Medel. Class sizes are limited, and classes run from April 12 through May 6.

Scholarships for Virtual Theatre Classes are available through the Dave Hart Scholarship Fund. Scholarship applications for the Virtual Spring Mini-Mester are due March 29, and scholarships can be used towards any of Studio 52's theatre classes including adult classes. Applications for scholarships and a donation link to the Dave Hart Scholarship Fund can both be found on Studio 52's website at frpstudio52.org/dave-hart-scholarship.

Special thanks to Walnut Cove Members Association for their support of Studio 52. This project was supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org.

More About Adam Kaplan:

Adam recently starred in the hit Broadway musical A Bronx Tale opposite Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri. Other Broadway/National Tours: Kinky Boots (Charlie Price), Newsies (Jack Kelly u/s), Show Boat (NY Philharmonic and PBS). TV: Deception (ABC). Multiple shows at Goodspeed, Flat Rock Playhouse and Music Theatre Wichita. Numerous concerts and productions internationally and across the US, including a solo performance for the Obamas at the White House. Adam is a proud alumni of Elon University (BFA Music Theatre). In addition to performing, Adam teaches around the country serving as a mentor for young artists. More at www.AdamKaplanOnline.com and @AdamSKaplan