Opera Carolina To Launch Classical Artists Fund At BELLA NOTTE GALA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Charlotte Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Charlotte & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Opera Carolina will launch the Classical Artists Fund at Bella Notte: A New Year’s Eve Masquerade Gala at The Ballantyne Hotel. Inspired by The Magic Flute, the event will mark the fund’s public debut and introduce the initiative to the community.

The fund was created to support opera professionals facing financial obstacles, including artists, backstage staff, designers, directors, musicians, and other creative specialists.

The Classical Artists Fund will provide assistance for auditions, training, professional development opportunities, emergency needs, and compensation for lost contracts. The program is intended to offer resources across the full ecosystem of opera production.

“Opera is powered by artists whose brilliance often outshines the challenges they face behind the scenes,” said Dr. Shanté Williams, General Director of Opera Carolina. “The Classical Artists Fund is our promise to them—that their work, their wellbeing, and their creative futures matter. We are building a safety net worthy of their talent.”

Bella Notte will include live music, dancing, and performances featuring Charlotte’s InfiniteSoul and Opera Carolina’s Resident Company, including the “Queen of the Night” aria. The evening will conclude with a midnight champagne toast.

By attending the gala, patrons will support the launch of the fund and contribute to sustaining the artists who form the region’s opera community.