Final Week To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Charlotte:
Best Actor in a Musical (local)
Best Actor in a Play Comedy (local)
Best Actor in a Play Drama (local)
Best Actor--Play or Musical (touring)
Best Actress in a Musical (local)
Best Actress in a Play Comedy (local)
Best Actress in a Play Drama (local)
Best Choreographer (local)
Best Costumes Design (local)
Best Director for Musical (local)
Best Director for Play (local)
Best Lighting Design (local)
Best Music Director, Play or Musical (local)
Best Musical (local)
Best Play - Comedy
Best Play - Drama
Best Production--Play or Musical (touring)
Best Set Design (local)
Best Sound Design, Play or Musical (local)
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Ashton Guthrie - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Central Piedmont Summer Theatre 9%
Bailey Wray - OLIVER - Theatre Charlotte 9%
Atticus Ware - OLIVER - Theatre Charlotte 8%
Jack Stanford - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Central Piedmont Community College 27%
Kevin Burke - DON'T CRY FOR ME, MARGARET MITCHELL - Little Theater of Gastonia 26%
John DeMicco - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Matthews Playhouse 25%
JOHN DEMICCO - MIRACLE ON 34TH ST - Matthews Playhouse 24%
Christian Casper - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre Charlotte 23%
Robert Owens - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Cherryville Little Theatre 16%
Pomme Koch - THE BAND'S VISIT - KNIGHT THEATER 100%
Zoe Snyder - DISASTER - Little Theater Gastonia 15%
HK Wall - SISTER ACT - Encore Theatre Company 10%
Caitlin O'Hagan - SISTER ACT - Dilworth Players 7%
VANESSA DAVIS - MADELINE - Matthews Playhouse 45%
Morgan Wakefield - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - CPCC Summer Theatre 33%
Emma Joles - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Central Piedmont Community College 23%
Ailey Finn - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre Charlotte 34%
Jamie Hardin - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Cherryville Little Theatre 23%
Cynthia Farbman Harris - TERMS OF ENDEARMENT - Theatre Charlotte 12%
Liza Haynes - SISTER ACT - Dilworth Players 18%
Lauren Gibbs - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre Charlotte 14%
Tammy Fox - DISASTER - Little Theater of Gastonia 12%
Meredith Walker - SISTER ACT - Dilworth Players 15%
Marshall McCall - DISASTER - Little Theater Gastonia 11%
Yvette Moten - SISTER ACT - Encore Theatre Company 10%
Wes Curry - SISTER ACT - Dilworth Players 15%
Ashani Smith - DON’T FORGET ME: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Charlotte 11%
Lauren Parker - DISASTER - Little Theater of Gastonia 10%
Ron Law & Chris Timmons - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre Charlotte 26%
Tom Holland - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Central Piedmont Community College 21%
JUNE BAYLESS - MIRACLE ON 34TH ST - Matthews Playhouse 13%
Gordon Olson - THE PRODUCERS - Theatre Charlotte 28%
Hallie Gray - FUN HOME - Actors Theatre of Charlotte 24%
J.P. Woody - OLIVER - Theatre Charlotte 23%
Matt Hawkins - SISTER ACT - Dilworth Players 18%
Ryan Deal - OLIVER - Theatre Charlotte 15%
P. Blake Moran - DON'T FORGET ME: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Charlotte 14%
SISTER ACT - Dilworth Players 16%
A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Central Piedmont Summer Theatre 13%
OLIVER - Theatre Charlotte 10%
SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Central Piedmont Community College 42%
DON'T CRY FOR ME, MARGARET MITCHELL - Little Theater of Gastonia 23%
MIRACLE ON 34TH ST - Matthews Playhouse 22%
SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Central Piedmont Community College 20%
A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre Charlotte 19%
MIRACLE ON 34TH ST - Matthews Playhouse 14%
HAMILTON - BLUMENTHAL 46%
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Children's Theatre of Charlotte 35%
BANDS VISIT - KNIGHT THEATER 17%
Rick Turski - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre Charlotte 18%
Ethan Parker - DISASTER - Little Theater of Gastonia 18%
Chris Timmons - THE PRODUCERS - Theatre Charlotte 17%
Rick Turski - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre Charlotte 21%
Abigail Head - DON'T CRY FOR ME, MARGARET MITCHELL - Little Theater of Gastonia 20%
Stephen Lancaster - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Central Piedmont Summer Theatre 15%
Best Actor in a Play Comedy (local)
Best Actor in a Play Drama (local)
Best Actor--Play or Musical (touring)
Best Actress in a Musical (local)
Best Actress in a Play Comedy (local)
Best Actress in a Play Drama (local)
Best Choreographer (local)
Best Costumes Design (local)
Best Director for Musical (local)
Best Director for Play (local)
Best Lighting Design (local)
Best Music Director, Play or Musical (local)
Best Musical (local)
Best Play - Comedy
Best Play - Drama
Best Production--Play or Musical (touring)
Best Set Design (local)
Best Sound Design, Play or Musical (local)
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.