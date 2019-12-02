BWW Regional Awards
Find Your City for the BWW Awards

December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Charlotte Awards!

Article Pixel Dec. 2, 2019  
Voting is now underway for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Charlotte:

Best Actor in a Musical (local)
Atticus Ware - OLIVER - Theatre Charlotte 9%
 Bailey Wray - OLIVER - Theatre Charlotte 8%
 T.J. Kapur - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre Charlotte 8%

Best Actor in a Play Comedy (local)
Kevin Burke - DON'T CRY FOR ME, MARGARET MITCHELL - Little Theater of Gastonia 27%
 Jack Stanford - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Central Piedmont Community College 26%
 Nick de la Canal - THE PHILADELPHIA STORY - Theatre Charlotte 24%

Best Actor in a Play Drama (local)
Christian Casper - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre Charlotte 24%
 JOHN DEMICCO - MIRACLE ON 34TH ST - Matthews Playhouse 20%
 Robert Owens - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Cherryville Little Theatre 17%

Best Actor--Play or Musical (touring)
Pomme Koch - THE BAND'S VISIT - KNIGHT THEATER 100%

Best Actress in a Musical (local)
Zoe Snyder - DISASTER - Little Theater Gastonia 15%
 HK Wall - SISTER ACT - Encore Theatre Company 10%
 Carlyn Head - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre Charlotte 8%

Best Actress in a Play Comedy (local)
VANESSA DAVIS - MADELINE - Matthews Playhouse 43%
 Morgan Wakefield - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - CPCC Summer Theatre 35%
 Emma Joles - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Central Piedmont Community College 22%

Best Actress in a Play Drama (local)
Ailey Finn - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre Charlotte 36%
 Jamie Hardin - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Cherryville Little Theatre 23%
 Cynthia Farbman Harris - TERMS OF ENDEARMENT - Theatre Charlotte 11%

Best Choreographer (local)
Liza Haynes - SISTER ACT - Dilworth Players 17%
 Lauren Gibbs - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre Charlotte 16%
 Tammy Fox - DISASTER - Little Theater of Gastonia 11%

Best Costumes Design (local)
Meredith Walker - SISTER ACT - Dilworth Players 15%
 Marshall McCall - DISASTER - Little Theater Gastonia 11%
 Yvette Moten - SISTER ACT - Encore Theatre Company 10%

Best Director for Musical (local)
Wes Curry - SISTER ACT - Dilworth Players 15%
 Ashani Smith - DON’T FORGET ME: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Charlotte 12%
 Lauren Parker - DISASTER - Little Theater of Gastonia 10%

Best Director for Play (local)
Ron Law & Chris Timmons - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre Charlotte 28%
 Tom Holland - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Central Piedmont Community College 20%
 JUNE BAYLESS - MIRACLE ON 34TH ST - Matthews Playhouse 11%

Best Lighting Design (local)
Gordon Olson - THE PRODUCERS - Theatre Charlotte 29%
 J.P. Woody - OLIVER - Theatre Charlotte 24%
 Hallie Gray - FUN HOME - Actors Theatre of Charlotte 23%

Best Music Director, Play or Musical (local)
Matt Hawkins - SISTER ACT - Dilworth Players 17%
 Ryan Deal - OLIVER - Theatre Charlotte 16%
 P. Blake Moran - DON'T FORGET ME: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Charlotte 16%

Best Musical (local)
SISTER ACT - Dilworth Players 15%
 A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Central Piedmont Summer Theatre 12%
 OLIVER - Theatre Charlotte 12%

Best Play - Comedy
SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Central Piedmont Community College 42%
 DON'T CRY FOR ME, MARGARET MITCHELL - Little Theater of Gastonia 24%
 MIRACLE ON 34TH ST - Matthews Playhouse 20%

Best Play - Drama
A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre Charlotte 21%
 SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Central Piedmont Community College 18%
 ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Cherryville Little Theatre 14%

Best Production--Play or Musical (touring)
HAMILTON - BLUMENTHAL 45%
 MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Children's Theatre of Charlotte 36%
 BANDS VISIT - KNIGHT THEATER 17%

Best Set Design (local)
Ethan Parker - DISASTER - Little Theater of Gastonia 19%
 Rick Turski - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre Charlotte 18%
 Chris Timmons - THE PRODUCERS - Theatre Charlotte 17%

Best Sound Design, Play or Musical (local)
Rick Turski - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre Charlotte 21%
 Abigail Head - DON'T CRY FOR ME, MARGARET MITCHELL - Little Theater of Gastonia 20%
 Stephen Lancaster - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Central Piedmont Summer Theatre 14%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.

December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Charlotte Awards!


Related Articles

From This Author BWW

  • CMA Fest Delivers Epic Surprise Performances And Sold Out Crowds
  • New Dates Added For The Belles On Tour With Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa's D.R.E.A.M. Tour
  • Spectrum Originals Debuts New Event Series CURFEW
  • Selfish Things Joins The Midnight World Tour Supporting Set It Off
  • Aubrey Plaza, Daniel Levy, Kumail Nanjiani and More Announced For 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards
  • Deborah Allen Surprised With Proclamation From Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Celebrating 40 Years In Music