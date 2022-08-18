Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Centre Stage Will Present AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' and SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

Aug. 18, 2022  
Centre Stage has announce two upcoming productions, Ain't Misbehavin' and Songs For A New World. Learn more about both shows below!

Ain't Misbehavin'

Conceived by Richard Maltby, Jr. and Murray Horwitz

Opening our 2022-203 Season of Joy, we have AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'! The inimitable Thomas "Fats" Waller rose to international fame during the Golden Age of the Cotton Club and that jumpin' new beat, swing music. Although not quite a biography, AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' evokes the delightful humor and infectious energy of this American original as a versatile cast struts, strums and sings the songs that he made famous. Join us for classics like "Honeysuckle Rose", "Your Feet's Too Big", "The Joint is Jumpin'", "The Jitterbug Waltz", and the iconic "Ain't Misbehavin'". Even if you're not familiar with this time in American history and music, the intoxicating music of Fats Waller is sure to delight and energize! Ain't Misbehavin' is one of the most popular, well-crafted revues of all time and winner of the 1978 Tony Award for Best Musical!

Join us onSep 15, 2022for Rejoice Night as we partner with Rejoice 96.9 FM. We will have a special promotion and appearances by radio personalities!

Tickets: $27-35
Box Office: Hours are 2-5 p.m. Tues.-Fri.
Dates: Sept. 8-25, 2022
Website: www.centrestage.org

Songs For A New World

Music and Lyrics by Jason Robert Brown

Originally Produced by The WPA Theatre, New York City, 1995 (Kyle Renick, Artistic Director)

Original Orchestration by Brian Besterman and Jason Robert Brown

It's about one moment. It's about hitting the wall and having to make a choice... or taking a stand... or turning around and going back. These are the stories and characters of today, the Songs for a New World. The show lies between musical and song cycle, but it is neither; it is an abstract musical, a series of songs all connected by a theme: "the moment of decision." The first musical from Tony Award winner, Jason Robert Brown (Parade, Bridges of Madison County), this moving collection of powerful songs examines life, love and the choices that we make.

We will be holding a talkback following the 7pm performance on September 21st. Complimentary pizza provided by Domino's Pizza will be served and the discussion will be moderated by expert panelists. Join us for a lively discussion about the show and the impact of this work in our community.

The Prisma Health Fringe Series is generously sponsored by Prisma Health.

Tickets: $15-30
Box Office: Hours are 2-5 p.m. Tues.-Fri.
Dates: Sept. 13, 14, 20, 21, 26, 27, 2022
Website: www.centrestage.org





