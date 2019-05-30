Central Piedmont Summer Theatre Presents JEKYLL AND HYDE

Central Piedmont Summer Theatre will present "Jekyll & Hyde" June 21 - 29, on the renowned Halton Theater stage, located on the college's Central Campus.



"Jekyll & Hyde" is the gripping tale of a brilliant mind gone horrifically awry. Based on Robert Louis Stevenson's classic thriller, "Jekyll & Hyde" follows Dr. Jekyll, who is attempting to cure his ailing father's mental illness by separating "good" from "evil" in the human personality. However, the talented physician inadvertently creates an alternate personality of pure evil, dubbed Mr. Hyde, who wreaks murderous havoc on the city of London.



As his fiancée Emma grows increasingly fearful for her betrothed, a prostitute, Lucy, finds herself dangerously involved with both the doctor and his alter ego. Struggling to control Hyde before he takes over for good, Jekyll must race to find a cure for the demon he has created in his own mind.



Don't miss this opportunity to support local theatre; reserve your seat today!



Please note: Due to the subject matter of "Jekyll & Hyde," this show many not be suitable for children under the age of 13.



WHEN: June 21, 22, 26, 27, 28 and 29; 7:30 p.m.

June 23; 2:30 p.m.



WHERE: Dale F. Halton Theater, Central Campus, 1206 Elizabeth Ave., Charlotte

Individual tickets are $22, $19 and a $10 ticket is available for children under 15 with the purchase of an adult ticket. Tickets for all college and high school students with a valid ID are $5. (Plus applicable N.C. admission tax). Tickets may be purchased online at tix.cpcc.edu, at the CPCC Box Office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday - Friday or by calling 704.330.6534. Free parking is available in the Theater parking deck, accessible from 4th St. Connect to Central Piedmont Arts on Facebook at facebook.com/cpccarts.





