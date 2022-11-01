Celebrate The Holidays With Your Charlotte Symphony At HOLIDAY POPS 

The Charlotte Symphony's 2022 holiday season presents beloved annual traditions, seasonal hallmarks, electrifying new performances, and a family friendly Christmas movie with its unforgettable score performed live to the complete film.

The Charlotte Symphony presents an all-new immersive holiday concert experience showcasing the spectacular glow of holiday lights. Led by Resident Conductor Christopher James Lees and featuring the Charlotte Master Chorale, Holiday Pops includes sing-alongs to classic holiday favorites like "The Twelve Days of Christmas" and "Joy to the World," plus performances of newer works like "Christmastime in Charlotte" and "The Polar Express Suite."

Santa joins the Charlotte Symphony on stage and even brings along an electrifying friend from the North Pole. The forecast calls for snow in the Knight Theater, but everyone will leave with a warm glow from this high-voltage holiday extravaganza.

Christopher James Lees and the Charlotte Symphony presents Robert Zemeckis's instant holiday classic, The Polar Express, with Alan Silvestri's unforgettable score performed live by the CSO and Charlotte Master Chorale.

Conductor Laureate Christopher Warren-Green returns to the Charlotte Symphony to lead his world-renowned interpretation of Handel's Messiah, featuring the Charlotte Master Chorale and four incredible soloists.

The shimmering sounds of Charlotte Symphony brass meet the resplendent tones of First United Methodist Church's 3,500-pipe organ for this spectacular holiday concert that's sure to be a musical highlight of the season.

The circus meets the symphony when Cirque de la Symphonie returns to Charlotte with a fresh show filled with awe-inspiring acrobatics and musical holiday favorites.

One of the premier music organizations in the Southeastern United States and the oldest operating symphony orchestra in the Carolinas, the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra (CSO) connects with more than 100,000 music lovers each year through its lively season of concerts, broadcasts, community events, and robust educational programs. The CSO is committed to its mission of uplifting, entertaining, and educating the diverse communities of Charlotte Mecklenburg and beyond through exceptional music experiences. The CSO employs 62 professional full-time orchestra musicians, fosters three youth orchestras, and offers significant educational support, aimed at serving the under-resourced areas of our community. Founded in 1932, the Charlotte Symphony plays a leading cultural role in the Charlotte area and aims to serve the community as a civic leader, reflecting and uniting our region through the transformative power of live music.