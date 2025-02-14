Weekly Theatre Classes Resume at Servant Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a winter hiatus, Servant Stage is kicking off a new season of weekly theatre classes for students (and adults!) ages 8 and up! A burgeoning hub in the local arts education scene, it is Servant Stage's mission to make the arts – and arts education – accessible to people of all ages and income levels.

Each class is designed to be accessible across various ages and experience levels and, in keeping with Servant Stage's distinctive pay-what-you-will model, all classes are offered by donation. With a wide variety of disciplines covered – including acting, improvisation, vocal technique, and multiple styles of dance – and all taught by experienced local and industry professionals, there's something for everyone at a cost anyone can afford!

2025 marks the fourth year for the Monday Night Drop-Ins program. Last year's program served 373 unique students (an 83% increase from the previous year) over the course of 64 classes, with many attending multiple classes. “It's our goal to be a theatre home for people of all ages,” says Executive Director, Johnathan Bauer. “We want to create opportunities for those just getting started out all the way to those working on the professional level, and our Monday Night classes are a key component of that vision.”

Upcoming classes include a dance class on February 17 taught by Stephanie Morales (director/choreographer of Servant Stage's recent production of Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr); an acting class on February 24 taught by Carson Burkett (director of Servant Stage's upcoming MainStage production of Little Women); Intro To Shakespeare on March 3 taught by local actor, Bartholomew Mays; and a dance class on March 10 with Aréanna Kroll (choreographer of Servant Stage's most recent production Something Rotten Jr). All classes are held at Lancaster Alliance Church (210 Pitney Road, Lancaster) For a full list of upcoming classes and to register (optional), visit servantstage.org/Mondays or call 717-455-0255.

About Servant Stage:

Servant Stage is a non-profit theater serving Lancaster County since 2011. Through its innovative approach to theater, Servant Stage strives to make the arts accessible to all, reaching more than 54,000 audience members in the past year with Pay-What-You-Will performances. Upcoming MainStage performances include the Broadway musical, Little Women (March-April).

