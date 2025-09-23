WALDEN Comes to InterAct Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



InterAct Theatre Company will continue its tradition of bold, timely storytelling with the Philadelphia premiere of WALDEN by Amy Berryman, directed by InterAct's Producing Artistic Director Seth Rozin with assistant Director Lisi Levy (recent credits include John Proctor is the Villain, Eleanor, and The Wolves).

After returning from a year-long Moon mission, Cassie, a NASA botanist, finds herself in a remote cabin in the woods, where her estranged twin sister, Stella, a former NASA architect, has found a new life with her Earth Advocate fiancé, Bryan. As the sisters attempt to pick up the pieces of the rivalry that broke them apart, they grapple with perhaps the single biggest question that confronts humanity: is saving Earth still a possibility or should we commit ourselves to colonizing another planet? The production runs October 31 through November 23, 2025, with opening night on Thursday, November 6.

Rozin, who has directed numerous acclaimed productions at InterAct including Rift, or White Lies, Moreno, The Last Yiddish Speaker, and American Fast, shared his excitement for bringing WALDEN to Philadelphia:

“We have been wanting to do a climate change-themed play for a long time but didn't find one that truly excited us until we read WALDEN. Amy's play is at once incredibly intimate and human on the one hand, while asking one of the biggest questions one could possibly ask on the other: should we focus on saving the earth or preparing to move humanity to another planet? I'm excited to dive into the wilderness and explore with Campbell O'Hare, Alice Yorke, and Newton Buchanan—three terrific actors I've been chomping at the bit to work with.”

The production features a powerhouse Philadelphia cast:

Alice Yorke (Stella) – Actor, theatremaker, and Co-Artistic Director of Lightning Rod Special. Credits include Nosejob and Underground Railroad Game (Lightning Rod Special), Much Ado About Nothing (Lantern Theater), and Once Upon a Bridge (Inis Nua Theatre Company).

Campbell O'Hare (Cassie) – A member of the Wilma HotHouse Acting Company. Credits include The Cherry Orchard and A Summer Day (Wilma Theater), Iphigenia in Splott (Inis Nua Theatre Company), and The Real Thing (Lantern Theater).

Newton Buchanan (Bryan) – Co-founder of New Light Theatre Company and the Black Theatre Alliance of Philadelphia. Credits include On My Deen (InterAct Theatre), Holy Grail of Memphis (Arden Theatre), This Is The Week That Is: 2024 Election Special (1812 Productions), and Othello (New Light Theatre).