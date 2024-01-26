Travis Kent to Star In The U.S. Premiere Of IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST at the Fulton Theatre

The U.S. premiere of It Happened in Key West opens tonight at the Fulton Theatre. Expect a night of enchantment as this invigorating new romantic musical comedy takes center stage, promising to sweep you off your feet. It Happened in Key West began preview performances on January 24th and will run until February 11th.

It Happened in Key West is inspired by the bizarre true story of eccentric scientist Carl Tanzler Von Cosel in 1930s Key West. After decades of searching for the woman of his dreams, Von Cosel finds Elena, only to lose her to tuberculosis. But for Von Cosel, Elena's death is only the beginning. The musical had its world premiere at Charing Cross Theatre in London and released a cast album in 2022.

Leading the cast is Travis Kent (Disaster!) as Count Carl Von Cosel. The company includes Karmine Alers, Valeria Ceballos, Melissa Faraci, Ruben Flores, Shea Gomez, Brian Gonzales, Andrew Mayer, Alan Mendez, Jonathan Mousset, Sara Ornelas, Shereen Pimentel, Nolen Petrosky, and Anson Woodin.

With Book, Music and Lyrics by Jill Santoriello , Book and Additional Lyrics by Jason Huza, and Book and Original Concept by Jeremiah James, the show will be directed by Rebecca Martinez and choreographed by Brianna Mercado. The creative team includes Orchestrations by Robert Felstein and Music Direction by Laura Bergquist as well as Sarah Ackerman (Production Stage Manager), Duane McDevitt (Assistant Stage Manager), Raul Abrego (Set Designer), Harry Nadal (Costume Designer), Dawn Chiang (Lighting Designer), Josh Allamon (Sound Designer), Luis Garcia (Video Designer), Katelin Walsko (Props Designer), Paul Hardt (Casting Director) and Joey Abramowicz (Casting Associate).

The Fulton produces It Happened In Key West by special arrangement with Jeremiah James and Rashad V. Chambers. For additional information, please visit Click Here.