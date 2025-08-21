Tony-Winner André De Shields Stars In THE ENTERTAINER At New Hope Film Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Entertainer, a new short film directed by Robert Sweeting and starring Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award winner André De Shields alongside Broadway’s Lance Roberts, will premiere on August 23 at the New Hope Film Festival. Produced by Pete Dorton and Jonathan Demar, the film is an intimate portrait of ambition, artistry, and the courage to pursue one’s voice in the face of life’s responsibilities.

Roberts (Just in Time, The Color Purple, My Fair Lady) brings his signature depth and presence to the role of Gil Harrod, a musician who has spent his career performing with an electronic piano in New York City’s bustling landscape. De Shields stars as Horacio, a longtime collaborator whose influence pushes Gil to confront both the cost and necessity of chasing dreams.

Shot on location in New York City, the film juxtaposes the smallness of its characters against the vastness of the city, highlighting the tension between anonymity and opportunity. With sweeping visuals and a heartfelt narrative, The Entertainer will explore how the encouragement of loved ones can unlock hidden potential.

“We wanted to make a film that speaks to the artist’s journey—the risk, the perseverance, and the beauty of finding your own voice,” said director Robert Sweeting. “Having André De Shields and Lance Roberts bring their artistry to this story was nothing short of transformative.”

Following its New Hope premiere, The Entertainer will continue its festival run at top-tier showcases, with plans for broader distribution in 2025.