The Players Club of Swarthmore to Present One-Night-Only Cabaret LIFE IS JUST A BOWL OF CHERRIES

The Players Club of Swarthmore will present Life Is Just a Bowl of Cherries, a special one-night-only cabaret starring longtime PCS favorites Claudia Carlsson and Sean Murray. The event will take place on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 7:30 PM in the PCS Mainstage Theater.

Accompanied by musical director Gina Giacherro, Carlsson and Murray will lead audiences through an evening of humor, heart, and classic tunes. The program takes inspiration from the titular song’s reminder to cherish each moment, offering a blend of musical nostalgia and uplifting entertainment.

Carlsson and Murray have shared the stage for over two decades, from Philadelphia cabaret venues to PCS productions on both the Mainstage and Second Stage. Their enduring partnership is celebrated for its warmth, chemistry, and genuine connection with audiences.

“We are thrilled to make a night of music and laughter at one of our favorite places,” the duo shared. “We thank everyone who made this evening possible.”

Life Is Just a Bowl of Cherries begins at 7:30 PM and will be presented in two acts with intermission. All seating is general admission. PCS Theater proudly participates in the Art-Reach ACCESS program. Tickets are available now at www.pcstheater.org.

The Players Club of Swarthmore, founded in 1911, has been a cornerstone of community theater in Delaware County for more than a century. Entirely volunteer-run, PCS offers a wide range of productions throughout the year, including main stage plays, musicals, Second Stage cabarets, and youth programming. The theater is located on Fairview Road in Swarthmore, PA, with free off-street parking available and convenient SEPTA access via the R3 train line.

