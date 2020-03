In accordance with the mandate by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCP) and out of concern for the health and safety of audience and performers, Upper Darby Performing Arts Center is postponing the concert by The Hit Men scheduled for Saturday, March 28.

The company will contact all ticket holders and will announce to the public when we know a rescheduled date. Your tickets will be honored at that performance.





