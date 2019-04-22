The Heritage Center Presents THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT

The Heritage Center stage is transformed into a courtroom in Purgatory as ActorsNET presents Stephen Adly Guirgis' thought-provoking and darkly comic stage play, The Last Days of Judas Iscariot. It runs weekends April 26 - May 12.

Set in a courtroom in Purgatory, the play puts Judas - the disciple alleged to have betrayed Christ for 30 pieces of silver - on trial to decide his eternal fate. Debated by assorted saints and sinners is whether Judas deserves an eternity in hell for his deeds. After all, wasn't he integral to the fulfillment of a divine plan for Christ to be crucified, to die and then be resurrected?

Jack Bathke directs a brilliant cast portraying characters including Judas Iscariot (Jake Burbage), Jesus of Nazareth (Marshall McGuire), Pontius Pilate (Tim Irvine), Satan (Jamil Long) and Sigmund Freud (John Boccanfuso). Also featured are Tia Brown, Carla Ezell, Dan Hickey, David Sullivan, Deanna Daugherty, Jonathan A. Martin, David Sullivan, Amanda McCarther, Judi Parrish, Matt Swanson, Erin Leder and Saker Alatrach - portraying diverse roles, from Mother Teresa to Saints Matthew, Monica and Peter. Jeannine Haight stage manages.

"Jack Bathke's direction is sharp," ActorsNET Artistic Director Cheryl Doyle said. "From the stark and foreboding set design to the pacing of dialogue which switches from comedy to drama and back again, this is an unforgettable theatre piece. It makes you laugh and makes you think!"

The Last Days of Judas Iscariot is performed Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. at The Heritage Center Theatre, 635 North Delmorr Avenue (Route 32), Morrisville, PA 19067 - near the Calhoun Street Bridge. Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for seniors (62+), and $15 for WHYY members and students (high school/college). Parental discretion is advised for mature themes and language. Presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc.

To reserve, phone ActorsNET at 215-295-3694 or email actorsnet@aol.com.





