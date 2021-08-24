Take An Extraordinary Adventure with TUCK EVERLASTING at Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions

Discover the extraordinary adventure and secret of TUCK EVERLASTING THE MUSICAL!

What would you do if you had to live forever? Eleven-year-old Winnie Foster longs for an adventurous life beyond her white picket fence, but it is only when she meets the Tuck family that her life takes an unexpected turn.

When Winnie learns of the magic behind the infinite youth of the Tuck family, she has to fight to protect its secret from those who would do anything to have a chance to live forever. In the middle of this adventure, she is faced with an extraordinary decision: return to her old life or the eternal journey with the Tucks.

Don't miss live performances on November 11-14 at Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions in Milton, PA. Tickets available at www.cwtheatre.org and at the door before performances. All seating is reserved.

Skip the lines, save your seat, and get ready for what's sure to be a new favorite musical adventure for the whole family!