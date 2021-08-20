THE RRAZZ ROOM PRESENTS Returns To New Hope At The Inn At Centre Bridge

Owners Robert Kotonly and Rory Paull have been concert promoters and club owners since 2001, bringing some of the world's leading talents to their venues across the country.

The RRazz Room Presents at The Inn At Centre Bridge will be one of the most sophisticated live-music destinations on the east coast when it opens next month on September 24, 2021.



Grammy nominated singer Billy Gilman, who was the youngest singer to reach $1 on Billboard's Top Country Album Charts will open the intimate new venue on Friday, September 24. Recently releasing a new album and hit single "Soldier", Billy Gilman was a fan favorite on Season 11 of The Voice.

The following evening, Saturday, September 25, will feature comedian Suzanne Westenhoefer. She was the first openly lesbian comedian with an HBO Special and the first openly lesbian comedian on "Late Night with David Letterman". After 25 years in comedy, Suzanne never does the same show twice, always delighting her audiences.

RRazz Room Entertainment Vice-President, Robert Kotonly said, "We present a wide range of local, regional and national entertainers year round. Our new cabaret space in New Hope will become one of the most personal performance spaces Bucks County has to offer. Our greatest joy is the honor of bringing world class legends and up-and-comers to New Hope once again. Artists such as Linda Lavin, Michele Lee, Beth Leavel, Charles Busch, Adam Pascal, Rex Smith, Andrea McArdle, Donna McKechnie, Bruce Vilanch, Justin Vivian Bond, Leslie Jordan, Pam Ann, Varla Jean Merman, Steve Grand, AJ Lambert, Roslyn Kind, Lainie Kazan, Maureen McGovern, Andrea Marcovicci, Clint Holmes, Rhonda Ross, Sarah Dash, France Joli, Dick Gregory, Bobby Collins and many more have graced the stages of The RRazz Room through the years. Our artists range from the Great American Songbook to a wide range of Tony and Grammy Award-winning artists; from Broadway's newest stars to jazz legends and R&B greats, to some of the world's most beloved comedians."

He added that, "Patrons will be assured that our intimate venue will bring back the glamour and excellence of a 5-star cabaret room. The RRazz Room Presents pledges to keep ticket prices affordable, in a world where ticket prices generally continue to climb."

The RRazz Room Presents at Centre Bridge Inn Cabaret Series is a collaboration between The RRazz RRazz Presents and Steve Lau, owner of The Inn At Centre Bridge, The Stockton Mart, The Salt House restaurant, and the newly opened Borscht Belt Deli. The Inn At Centre Bridge will unveil their exciting new food and beverage menu shortly. Stay tuned for more details.



www.TheRRazzRoom.com