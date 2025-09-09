Steve Martin and Martin Short Bring 2026 Tour to the Hershey Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Steve Martin and Martin Short have announced spring 2026 dates for their “The Best of Steve Martin and Martin Short” tour, including a stop at Hershey Theatre on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at 8 p.m. Jeff Babko and the Steep Canyon Rangers will join as special guests.

The show redefines the form of a comedy in unexpected and profound ways, from two of the funniest, most influential and acclaimed talents of the past century. Their humor is often subversive, but it is always a joyous self-deprecating romp from two comedy masters driven to make each other laugh as much as the audience. The jokes come at a rapid-fire pace with little set-up and big punch lines as they mock Hollywood and the fickle nature of celebrity, but the comedy truly soars when they lovingly (and relentlessly) roast each other.

For more information, please visit www.HersheyEntertainment.com.