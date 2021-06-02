State Theatre Announces Return to Live Music This Summer With Two Upcoming Concerts

After 15 long months, live music will return to The State Theatre this July! Two upcoming shows have been announced, with more to come.

Get The Led Out is rescheduled for Sunday, July 11th at 8 pm and Todd Snider will now be appearing Friday, August 27th at 8 pm.

If you currently have tickets to either event, you don't need to do a thing. Print-at-home and e-ticket links will automatically update to reflect the new date. The theatre will send out updated e-tickets to all patrons who previously held will-call or hardcopy tickets.

Get The Led Out

From the bombastic and epic, to the folky and mystical, Get The Led Out (GTLO) have captured the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin and brought it to the concert stage. The Philadelphia-based group consists of six veteran musicians intent on delivering Led Zeppelin live, like you've never heard before. Utilizing the multi-instrumentalists as their disposal, GTLO re-create the songs in all their depth and glory with the studio overdubs that Zeppelin themselves never performed. When you hear three guitars on the album, GTLO delivers three guitarists on stage. No wigs or fake English accents, GTLO brings what the audience wants... a high energy Zeppelin concert with an honest, heart-thumping intensity.

Paul Sinclair - Lead Vocals, Harmonica

Paul Hammond - Electric and Acoustic Guitars, Mandolin, Theremin

Jimmy Marchiano - Electric and Acoustic Guitars, Vocals

Eddie Kurek - Keyboards, Guitar, Vocals, Percussion

Adam Ferraioli - Drums, Percussion

Phil D'Agostino - Bass, Vocals

Diana DeSantis - Special Guest Vocalist on "The Battle Of Evermore"

Learn more at https://thestatetheatre.org/events/get-the-led-out/.

Todd Snider

Since debuting in 1994, Snider has gone through his own incarnations. His first single "Talking Seattle Blues" was a head fake that might've pointed to goofy novelty songs. But he quickly showed that his artistic quiver was much deeper and more interesting. A storyteller who works a similar creative soil to John Prine and Shel Silverstein, Snider's best songs are both sad and funny, political and entertaining, and always written with a poet's eye and a stand-up comedian's sensibility about the follies of human condition. While he's made eighteen fine albums, it's on stage where Snider is even more potent, with between-song banter that weaves subtle emotional threads through his sets. A road dog who loves the road, Snider has toured with Emmylou Harris, John Prine, Jimmy Buffett, and appeared at festivals like Farm Aid, Newport Folk Fest, Lockn' and Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival.

Learn more at https://thestatetheatre.org/events/todd-snider/.