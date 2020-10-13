Servant Stage to Host FIRST LOOK EXTRAVAGANZA

A live broadcast celebrating the arts in Lancaster!

Servant Stage is hosting a virtual theatrical celebration full of highlight performances in their FIRST LOOK EXTRAVAGANZA on Friday, November 20th at 7:00pm. The live broadcast will feature more than 100 local performers in both virtual and live performances, and the announcement of Servant Stage's 2021 season of shows.

"Our annual First Look event is always one of the biggest nights of the year for us," says Executive Director Johnathan Bauer. "It's always fun to have so many talented performers together for one evening, and it's exciting to give the community a sneak peek of all the shows we have planned for the upcoming season!"

This marks the first time the event will be held virtually, but Servant Stage has been presenting online performances throughout this year and knows what to expect. "We're certainly disappointed that we won't be able to hold the event in person this year," Bauer says. "But the silver lining is that this is usually a sold-out event and now we'll be able to reach a much larger audience. We have been able to reach so many more people in 2020 with our virtual performances."

There is no charge for the performance and the livestream will be available to watch on Servant Stage's Facebook and YouTube channels as well as their website. More information and a list of performers can also be found at ServantStage.org.

The 2021 season announcement features 6 mainstage productions (including big Broadway musicals, world premieres, and musical revues) and 8 youth productions.

Servant Stage Company is a non-profit theater serving Lancaster County since 2011 and bringing exceptional entertainment to over 50,000 audience members each year.

