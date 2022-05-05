Servant Stage Presents Disney's NEWSIES!

Servant Stage has announced their upcoming production of Disney's Tony Award-winning musical, Newsies! Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, this exciting musical features high-energy dancing, a Tony-winning score by Alan Menken, and a timeless message to fight for what's right and seize the day! Featuring a cast of more than forty outstanding local performers and a ten-piece orchestra, this high-energy, family-friendly musical will be playing Thursdays-Sundays at Lancaster Bible College, June 3-19.

"It's a show we've wanted to do for a long time," says Artistic Director Wally Calderon. "It's become so well-known for its music and the dancing that everyone expects, but underneath it's got so much heart, and a truly incredible story that's been a real joy to explore with this cast. I think audiences are going to connect with it emotionally more than they might expect."

Newsies will feature a large ensemble of more than 25 teen boys playing the titular newsboys of New York at the turn of the 20th century, as well as other local favorites, including Dan Deal (Sight & Sound Theatres, Servant Stage's Sherlock and Around The World In 80 Days) in the role of Joseph Pulitzer. "The show is so often done with adult performers playing much younger roles," says Executive Director, Johnathan Bauer. "We really wanted to preserve the authenticity of the production by casting mostly teen performers in the roles of the Newsies. Thankfully, this area has got the talent to make that possible! Folks are going to be blown away by the talent of this cast!"

Newsies will be playing at Lancaster Bible College (901 Eden Road, Lancaster, PA 17601), Thursdays (June 9 & 16) at 7pm, Fridays (June 3, 10 & 17) at 7pm, Saturdays (June 4, 11 &18) at 2pm & 7pm, and Sundays (June 5, 12 & 19) at 2pm.

All performances are offered as Pay-What-You-Will, as part of Servant Stage's mission to make great performances accessible to everyone in the community. Reservations are required as shows frequently do "sell out." To reserve your tickets or see the full list of performances and venues visit www.ServantStage.org or call 717-455-0255.

Servant Stage Company is a non-profit theater serving Lancaster County since 2011 and bringing exceptional entertainment to over 50,000 audience members each year.