Broadway, film, television and cabaret artist, Sally Mayes will perform two shows at Bucks County Playhouse as part of recently announced Broadway Spotlight Concert Series. Performances will be held at Bucks County Playhouse on Thursday, May 27 at 7:30pm and Friday, May 28 at 8pm. Tickets are $40. For information visit, BucksCountyPlayhouse.org.

Entitle "An Evening With Sally Mayes," the concert will take a journey with this consummate entertainer through the many phases of a life well lived. Mayes will make you laugh, make you cry, and who knows, along the way you might even learn a thing or two!

"I love telling stories and singing a lot of different kinds of music, which makes this kind of evening a delight for me," said Mayes. "I adore New Hope and am thrilled to be coming back to celebrate a rebirth of the arts!"

The New York Times calls Sally Mayes "incandescent, deliciously saucy." People Magazine describes her as "the kind of rich theatrical voice that elevates a show tune." And Time Magazine says, "Sally Mayes renders songs as richly nuanced as one-act plays." Sally made her Broadway debut in Cy Coleman's "Welcome To The Club." Her performance won critical praise along with a Theater World Award and Outer Critics Circle nomination as one of Broadway's Outstanding Newcomers. On Broadway, Sally is perhaps best known for her performance in the Roundabout Theater revival of "She Loves Me," for which she won Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations. Sally appeared as Aunt Corene in "Urban Cowboy" (Drama Desk nomination). She drew raves as Mae West in the National Tour of "Dirty Blonde" and also appeared in the Broadway revival of "Steel Magnolias." Sally starred in several Off-Broadway productions including "Closer Than Ever" (Outer Critics Circle nomination), "Das Barbecue," "Pete N' Keely" (Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Musical), "Play it Cool," "Good ole Girls," and "The Best is Yet to Come." She recently wrote and starred in the premiere of her one woman show, "Contradiction of the Southern Soul." Film and television credits include "Alpha House," "Almost Family," "Pete n Keely," "City Hall," "Double Parked," "Bye Bye Birdie," "Law And Order Criminal Intent," "Sex And The City," and "The Job." Sally also appears on countless cast recordings including, "Closer Than Ever," "She Loves Me," "Das Barbecue," "Bye Bye Birdie," "Lost In Boston," "Unsung Musicals," "Unsung Sondheim," and "Night Of The Hunter," to mention a few. Sally has five solo albums, "The Dorothy Fields Songbook," "Our Private World: The Comden And Green Songbook," "The Story Hour," "Boys And Girls Like You And Me," and "Valentine." Sally's much anticipated nightclub appearances have garnered her rave reviews from coast to coast, she has been nominated for thirteen Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs (MAC) Awards, and has won two Back Stage BISTRO awards for excellence in cabaret and recording. www.SallyMayes.net

This concert series was curated by Jim Caruso for Bucks County Playhouse. Caruso who made his Broadway debut alongside Liza Minnelli in the Tony Award-winning "Liza's At The Palace!," singing, dancing and celebrating the music and arrangements of Kay Thompson and the Williams Brothers. He has won six MAC Awards and eight BroadwayWorld Awards for his work in nightclubs, performed with the New York Pops in a tribute to Kander & Ebb, with Rosemary Clooney celebrating Bing Crosby, and sang the songs of Hope & Crosby with Michael Feinstein at Carnegie Hall. Jim was honored to sing with Barbara Cook, Lauren Bacall and a bevy of Broadway stars at President Clinton's First State Dinner at the White House. For eighteen years, he has hosted the weekly showbiz bash "Jim Caruso's Cast Party" at Birdland, Jazz at Lincoln Center and across the country. For the past year, he has been storming YouTube with "Pajama Cast Party." He also books and produces the Broadway at Birdland concert series, and performs regularly with Billy Stritch at Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle Hotel. Jim's two cds, "The Swing Set" and "Caruso Live and In Person" are available online. www.Jim-Caruso.com