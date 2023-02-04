Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center to Present DR. SEUSS' BIRTHDAY BASH & KIDS MOVIE NIGHT

The event will take place on March 3rd.

Feb. 04, 2023  

Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center will present a Dr. Seuss' Birthday Bash & Kids Movie Night on March 3rd.

Attendees will participate in extra special fun Seuss activities and crafts led by our staff and watch DR. SEUSS' CAT IN THE HAT on the big screen in the Ritz Theater.

DATE & TIME: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 5:30

5:30 Check in at the lobby. 5:30-6 Crafts. 6-6:15 popcorn snack box and a special Seuss treat (included). 6:15-7:45 movie. 7:45 Pick up in the lobby.

Kids will come and watch a movie, make a craft, and enjoy their snack! For children 6+, drop them off; it's a night IN for kids and great night OUT for parents!

Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center 222 Wyoming Ave, Scranton PA 18503.

570.252.4156 / RitzPAC.com / smelcher@ritzpac.com

TICKET INFORMATION: Child 6+ $10. Child under 6 MUST be accompanied by adult which will be admitted free of charge. Sibling discount $8 per additional child. All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges. $5 more at the door. If you need ADA seating and use of our chairlift, please contact us ahead of your visit - 570.252.4156/ smelcher@ritzpac.com and we will reserve your seats. Please note that The Ritz was built in 1907 as a vaudeville theater. There are many steps to negotiate. Please let us know in advance if you will need assistance.

GENERAL INFORMATION: Additional concessions are available for sale through the Black Box Cafe. For ages 6 and up! Feel free to drop off your child with CaPAA staff. CaPAA's Staff & Interns provide the craft activities and supervision during the movie. All children MUST stay seated during the movie and listen to directions for the safety of the children present.




