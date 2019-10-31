Ring In The Holiday Season At The Majestic's Holiday Film Fest

Enjoy the holiday spirit with a full day of classic movies at Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater during the Holiday Film Fest on Saturday, December 7. Four popular holiday movies will be shown on the Majestic's big screen in the beautifully restored historic auditorium throughout the day beginning at 10:00 a.m. The Holiday Film Fest is an official event of the annual A Gettysburg Christmas Festival.

"Every family has a favorite holiday movie they watch every year, and chances are the Majestic is playing it during our first ever Holiday Film Fest," said Jeffrey Gabel, the Majestic Theater's Founding Executive Director.

The Holiday Film Fest kicks off at 10:00 a.m. with the family film favorite "The Polar Express" (2004). Based on the Caldecott Award-winning book by Chris Van Allsburg and starring the voice of Tom Hanks, in the film a young boy learns about the spirit of Christmas when he embarks on a magical Christmas Eve railroad journey to the North Pole.

At 1:00 p.m., Buddy the Elf (Will Ferrell) travels from his home at the North Pole to New York City in an attempt to locate his real father in "Elf" (2003). Throughout this Christmas comedy for the whole family, Buddy experiences the delights of the city and human culture in a way only an elf can.

The Holiday Film Fest continues with Irving Berlin's "White Christmas" (1954) at 4:00 p.m. A perennial holiday classic, this touching musical follows successful song-and-dance team Wallace and Davis (Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye) and sister act The Haynes Sisters (Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen) who team up to save a failing Vermont inn just in time for Christmas.

Finally, beloved holiday comedy "A Christmas Story" (1983) will light up the giant screen at 7:00 p.m. In Jean Shepherd's tale set in the post-World War II Midwest, young Ralphie attempts to convince his parents, teacher, and Santa that he won't shoot his eye out with the perfect Christmas gift - a Red Ryder BB gun.

Tickets for each film featured in the Holiday Film Fest are $10 for adults and $5 for children and are available at the Majestic Theater Box Office, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, or online at www.gettysburgmajestic.org. The Box Office is open Monday through Saturday, 12-7 p.m. and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley as well as along Carlisle Street. Additional parking options are available through A Gettysburg Christmas Festival at www.agettysburgchristmasfestival.com.

The Majestic Theater at the Jennifer and David LeVan Performing Arts Center is owned and operated by Gettysburg College to create cultural capital for its campus and community.





