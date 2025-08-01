Review: CATCH ME IF YOU CAN at Hershey Area Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hershey Area Playhouse will present Catch Me If You Can now through August 10th, directed by Amanda Nowell. This is a high energy show that follows the jet-setting life of Frank Abagnale Jr and how he avoids getting caught. This show’s book is written by Terrence McNally, music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman, which first premiered on Broadway in 2011 based on the motion picture of the same name and Frank Abagnale Jr’s real life.

This production of Catch Me If You Can was brought to life by director Amanda Nowell, choreographer Meg O’Connor, vocal director Kara Hess, pit director Lindy Mack, stage manager Azure Lengel, set designer Josh Yentsch, lighting designer Tony Fogle, sound designer Miguel Santiago and the rest of the talented production team. They took great care of designing this show to make you feel like you are back in the 60’s from the set to the costumes and choreography.

The pit orchestra features Lindy Mack as conductor and keys, Shannon Edwards also on keys, Todd Ramsey and Nora Knott playing reeds, David Sgrignoli playing trumpet, Bob Warfield playing trombone, Shane Anthony playing guitar, John Batzer playing bass and John Tuzza playing drums. This orchestra brought another level to help you feel immersed in the 60’s with the catchy and high energy soundtrack.

The cast includes, Aaron Ayala as Frank Abagnale Jr., Anthony Arbaiza as Carl Hanratty, Michael Beckstein as Frank Abagnale Sr, Emma Cambley as Paula Abagnale, Kayleigh Jarkowsky as Brenda Strong, Amy Jo Brixius as Carol Strong, Kevin Edward Gane as Roger Strong, J Neumyer as Agent Branton, Daniel Walmer as Agent Cod, Kyle Hallam as Agent Dollar, and Taylor Swisher as Cheryl Ann. There was not a single weak link in this cast, all of them did a terrific job of bringing to life these colorful and fun characters.

The Ensemble includes Emmalee Shirley, Aiden Hartley, Charlotte Evans, Diego Esmolo, Emma Waughen, Justin Skirzenski, Livy Carter, Marija Sagan, Molly Finkin, Nicoletta Ariano, Sarah Nagengast, and Zaria Carter. This ensemble was fantastic with keeping the energy high for the entire show. Each member portrayed numerous roles and made sure that each one was unique and helped bring the story to life.

There were several outstanding performances in this production. Aaron Ayala really captures Frank Abagnale Jr’s charm making it hard to look away when he is on stage, but he also captures the romantic side of Frank who is trying to follow his dreams. Anthony Arbaiza is a perfect foil to Aaron’s Frank, he has fantastic timing and humor as he tries his best to catch Frank. Kayleigh Jarkowsky easily steals hearts as sweet Brenda Strong with her second act song Fly, Fly Away.



This cast and crew should be very proud of this show! Catch Me If You Can runs through July 31 - August 10. To see this fantastic show at Hershey Area Playhouse please visit their website https://www.hersheyareaplayhouse.com.

Reader Reviews

SPONSORED BY THE APPELL CENTER

Don't Miss a Central Pennsylvania News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...