Review: VERDICT at Oyster Mill Playhouse

This story of relationships and choices is on stage through January 29th

Jan. 15, 2023  

By Sandra Harberger

"Verdict" is an original play written by the famous British author, Agatha Christie. It's one of very few that she wrote not based on a book. The show premiered in 1958, and it is now at Oyster Mill Playhouse January 13th - 29th under the direction of Aliza Bardfield. It is considered unique because it's not a traditional murder mystery since it delves more into the complicated relationships between the characters in the story.

You are first introduced to Lester Cole, played by Ricardo Graham in his debut performance at Oyster Mill Playhouse. Lester is a student of the kind professor Karl Hendryk. Matthew Golden demonstrates strength and emotion in his portrayal of Karl Hendryk. His wife, Anya, is confined to a wheelchair with a progressive illness. Skylar Gunning played Anya and was able to capture the pain and anguish of having lost so much in life. Sarah Pinter played Lisa Koletzky, Anya's cousin and main care-giver. Sarah's performance was moving in this heart-wrenching story.

Karen McLaughlin played the nosy housecleaner, Mrs. Roper, with excellent comedic timing in an otherwise serious show. The understanding doctor, Dr. Stoner, was played by Gordon Einhorn. Sam Speraw nailed the spoiled, entitled debutante, Hellen Rollander. Her father, Sir William Rollander, is played by Murray J. Week.

No murder story is complete without law enforcement. Joel Persing plays Detective Inspector Ogden. Ricardo Graham changes characters to play Police Sergeant Pearce. Members of the production staff include Colleen Barno, Michael Holler, Rick Ansel, Bo Sidney, Mikayla Kitchen, Kristen Borgersen, and Stephen Jahn. Many members of the cast also took part in the production of the show. The production photographer is Nicole Dube.

This is a moving story of love, choices, and pain. Right and wrong are sometimes not so black and white. Many times people are blind to the effect their choices in life have on others. I can see why this is one of Agatha Christie's favorite plays that she wrote. I highly recommend seeing this classic while showing at Oyster Mill Playhouse this month.




