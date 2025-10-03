Review: THE REVOLUTIONISTS at Gamut Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lauren Gunderson’s The Revolutionists is a story—it’s a funny story about four women living through very un-funny times. Set in Paris during the French Revolution of 1793, The Revolutionists explores the power of art and words, of action and activism, of violence and hope through the lens of playwright, Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, queen Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle. It may be set in 1790s France, but don’t let that fool you, it is a story that resonates deeply today. This wonderfully witty and profound play takes the stage at Gamut Theatre under the direction of Kelli Kauterman with production stage manager Kim Dickerson, technical director Calian Byard, music director Elizabeth Hood, assistant stage manager Ezra Lane, and producer Erin Shellenberger. Catch The Revolutionists October 4-19.

As soon as the audience enters the theatre they are confronted with a guillotine, the most iconic instruments of execution of the French Revolution. This guillotine, though, and indeed all of the set pieces, are covered with words. This unique aspect of the set (by scenic designer Lynne Porter) highlights the importance and power of words—of stories. The costumes (designed by Jen Kilander), wigs (styled by Danelle Cook), and props (by Becky Arney) are delightful (particularly Marie Antoinette’s costume and wig) and suit each character’s personality and story. The lighting design by Alyx Nornhold is creative and effective, as is the sound design by Kelli Kauterman and Elizabeth Hood. The entire visual and auditory experience is well-crafted and cohesive, adding more depth and layers to the story.

The cast of The Revolutionists features Katherine Campbell Rossi as Olympe de Gouges, Weimy Montero Candelario as Marianne Angelle, Elizabeth Hood as Charlotte Corday, and Rebecca Joy Thomas as Marie Antoinette. From the very first moment of this production these actors create a captivating experience. They each embody their character in a way that brings these historical figures out of the history books and into the real world, allowing the audience to see them as real women who had real hopes and dreams and fears and families and loves. Their every movement and expression brings the words of the play to life, weaving words and action together and making the audience part of the story. One of the most impressive aspects of the directing and acting in this production is the tempo—careful attention is paid to the equal importance of speed, slowness, and silence. Their deliberate use of changing tempo is masterful.

This reviewer is running out of words to express how truly special this production is. It is an intensely funny, creative, and emotional show with a cast and production team that fully deserve a full-house every single night. You will not regret taking the time to see The Revolutionists at Gamut Theatre. By this point in the year, this reviewer has seen so many shows, it takes a lot to really stand out—The Revolutionists at Gamut Theatre is easily one of the top five plays this reviewer has seen this year. Visit gamuttheatre.org to get your tickets today!

