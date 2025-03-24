Review: THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME at DreamWrights

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



DreamWrights is bringing The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time to the stage from March 21st to 29th under the direction of Gregory DeCandia. The award-winning 2009 novel was written by Mark Haddon. In 2012, the stage adaptation by Simon Stephens premiered at The National Theatre. The rights have been bought for a film adaptation, but that has not moved forward at this time.

The story centers on Christopher, a teenager diagnosed with Autism. But, this isn’t a story about Autism. This story is about Christopher’s mission to uncover the truth about the death of his neighbor’s dog. Genevieve McLain gave an impressive and authentic performance of Christopher and how he sees the world. Bea Gilbert’s soothing voice was a perfect choice for Siobhan as she guides Christopher through this tough time in his life. The two worked well together. I also enjoyed Andrew Matseur’s portrayal of Ed. He brought a lot of emotion to the character and his struggles in the story.

After reading the book, I was interested in how this would translate to the stage. I was impressed with how Jacob Walton (Scenic Designer), Maddie Buckley (Lighting Designer), and Charlie Wingers (Projections) worked together to create Christopher’s world for the stage in such a unique way. The entire cast was on the move through out the show rearranging Christopher’s world. The cast includes Kevin Keith Allen (Rev. Peters), Cameryn Deibler (Punk Girl), Crystal Ganong (Mrs. Shears), Bea Gilbert (Siobhan), Iris Lewin (Mrs. Alexander), Andrew Matseur (Ed), Genevieve McLain (Christopher), Olivia McLain (Judy), Rodd Robertson (Uncle Terry), Trim Walker (Mr. Thompson), Jason Zimmerman (Mr. Shears), and Zachary Claghorn (U/S: Uncle Terry).

If you liked the novel, then you will love this play. I also enjoyed participating the in the book club for the book at Bound Bookstore. I recommend joining the bookclub for their upcoming shows as well. It was fun to discuss the story with others before seeing the play. Click on the link below for more information or to order tickets. You don’t want to miss this unique show!

