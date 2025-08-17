Review: SILENT SKY at Gettysburg Community Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Based on the true story of 19th century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt, Lauren Gunderson’s 2015 play Silent Sky, with original music by Jenny Giering, explores the lives of four women living in the early 1900s-1920. These women navigate educational, political, and occupational systems that seek to harness their ambitions and passions. It is a story of the tenacity of the human spirit in its search to understand, to be recognized, and to find connections. Silent Sky lights up the stage at Gettysburg Community Theatre under the direction of Karen Land with assistant Buff Wills and stage manager Cory Metcalf through August 24th.

The period-specific costumes, set pieces, and props invite the audience into the 1900s. Lighting and sound play an important role in this production, and they are both beautifully designed (lights by Nicholas Ryan and sound by Gabriel Cook; operated by Cookie Driscoll, Michael Connelly, and Cory Metcalf).

The cast features Carrie Conklin, Sara Bollinger, Annette Perkins, Gabriel Cook, and Ana Rosenbrien. Carrie Conklin’s skillful piano playing and lovely voice are highlighted in her role as Margaret. Conklin is a familiar face at Gettysburg Community Theatre, but her emotional performance, comedic timing, and perfect line delivery make this one of her best performances in this reviewer’s opinion. Sara Bollinger and Annette Perkins are delightful as Williamena and Annie, two of the “computers”—women who perform astronomical calculations and data analysis based on photographic plates of the stars. Bollinger brings a no-nonsense, practical air to Annie. Her back and forth with Perkins’s Williamena keeps the energy flowing and the laughs coming. Perkins gives a performance that is wonderfully nuanced, filled with humor, compassion, and wisdom.

Gabriel Cook’s Peter is endearingly awkward. His facial expressions and movements are carefully crafted so that the audience can feel his character’s timidity hidden by bravado, anxiety when faced with ambitious women, and passion when discovering new things. He has fantastic chemistry on stage with Rosenbrien’s Henrietta. Rosenbrien takes on the role of Henrietta, the woman determined to make her mark on the world by making discoveries about the skies. A new addition to the cast, due to unforeseen circumstances, Rosenbrien had only three weeks to prepare for the role and does use a script on stage. She consults it sparingly, and every element of Rosenbrien’s performance is so well crafted that it is easy to forget it is there. Her energy, passion, expression, and authentic interactions bring Henrietta to life beautifully. The audience is easily drawn into the story through her performance.

This is a gorgeous production that elicits real emotion, from humor to excitement to sadness to hope, from the audience. It is inspiring and uplifting, perfectly directed, and wonderfully performed. Visit gettysburgcommunitytheatre.org to get your tickets to see this stirring show.

Photo Credit: Linda Toki

