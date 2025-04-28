Review: SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE JR. at The St. James Players

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Every once in a while, theater offers a moment of pure serendipity—an unexpected delight that leaves you beaming. Such was my experience when, on an unrelated outing, I stumbled upon a production of Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr. by the St. James Players. I walked in by chance and walked out thoroughly uplifted, humming childhood favorites with a smile that lingered long after the final bow.

This high-energy, educational musical follows Tom, a nervous new teacher, as he prepares for his first day. Through vibrant characters—manifestations of his own personality—Tom explores classic Schoolhouse Rock! topics like grammar, civics, math, and history. Familiar tunes such as “Conjunction Junction,” “Three Is a Magic Number,” and the iconic “Just a Bill” spring to life, both entertaining and enlightening.

The St. James Players’ youth ensemble brought passion and joy to every moment. Grace Signor and Libby Jones delivered stand-out performances, showcasing beautiful vocals, expressive acting, and playful choreography—all the more impressive considering they also served as choreographers for the show. Brynlynn Young and Gracie Bucks dazzled with their vocal skills, no small feat with songs beloved by generations. Meanwhile, Quinn Schultz’s performance as the personified “Bill” was spot-on, combining strong vocals with charming expression.

Aiden Davis anchored the show as Tom with warmth, forging a believable connection with the ensemble and grounding the fast-paced action. Solos by Everett Delangrange and Maggie Delangrange provided additional standout moments. The set design, enhanced by colorful blocks and clever digital projections, transformed the space with creativity and purpose.

Credit must also be given to the lively ensemble, whose collective spirit gave the production its pulse. Performers like Lily Delagrange, Remy Delagrange, Madelyn Fidler, Bella Fischer, Ella Fischer, Ava Hall, Madelyn Hardebeck, Jade Hurtado, Lakota Matters, Rose McClain, Ben Rackley, Adeline Ronald, Jack Shuey, and Luna Swavely-Ulloa filled the stage with vibrant energy and made every scene sparkle.

What elevates this production beyond mere nostalgia is its heart. The director and founder of The St. James Players, Karen Dundore-Giudotta, fosters a unique model that empowers students, giving them leadership roles both on and off stage. That ethos was evident throughout the production, creating an energy that was genuine, collaborative, and deeply engaging.

Even the teenagers accompanying me declared the show a hit—at least, I’m pretty sure that’s what they meant by “they ate and left no crumbs.” High praise indeed. In all, this unexpected theatrical gem reminded me why we keep going to live theater: to be surprised, to feel joy, and to witness the next generation shine.

Serendipitous, indeed.

To learn more about this and other shows, visit: https://www.thestjamesplayers.org/

