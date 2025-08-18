Review: BUDDY-THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Buddy-The Buddy Holly Story is one of the earliest and most popular jukebox musicals of all time. It tells the meteoric, brief, and tragic story of one of rock ‘n’ roll’s biggest icons.

Hunter Henrickson is brilliant as Buddy. He has a plucky attitude and a lot of charisma, while still embracing the singer’s nerdy looks and mannerisms. Henrickson is a very talented singer and guitar player to boot.

Adam Fields and Santos Sanches, both new to the Dutch Apple stage, are convincing and enjoyable as the Big Bopper and Ritchie Valens, respectively. Kyle Wells Lahr and Andrew Harvey look like they are having a ball as members of The Crickets. Although I do not have the room to recognize every member of the cast by name, there was a high level of talent and enthusiasm across the board. It was especially impressive that everyone played their own musical instruments live on stage. This added great authenticity to the production.

Director Matt McClure keeps our toes tapping and the action moving. I was appreciative of the interstitial dance numbers that occurred during scene changes. They were a good way to maintain the pace and energy.

There are around 20 different Buddy Holly numbers in the show, plus other classics including “Shout”, “Johnny B. Goode”, and “Why Do Fools Fall in Love?”. The appreciative audience sung, clapped, and danced along. This is a highly enjoyable show that will be loved by all ages. Congratulations. Dutch Apple has another hit on its hands!

