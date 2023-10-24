Review: BLOODY JACK at The Belmont Theatre

A most intriguing whodunit mystery, erroneously labeled a thriller and given the misleading title of Bloody Jack, entertained audience members at The Belmont Theatre in York.

Based on the murders committed by Jack the Ripper in London during the nineteenth century, Bloody Jack offers a riveting theory to this unsolved mystery. Although the title and description may lead theatergoers to believe this is a dark and/or scary show, in reality, it is a thrilling drama with a detective show vibe.

Presented in the Grumbacher black box theater, audience members are treated to a wonderful set with amazingly painted floors and a beautiful design (Dan Griffin, Shane Rohrbaugh, Matty Vasquez) that takes one back in time. Having seen a number of black box shows, director Shane Rohrbaught should be commended as this is one of the best uses of this space. Other stage highlights include the lighting (Caleb West) and sound (Brandon Miller) design as well as the impressive costumes by Hannah Miller.

This small cast show has some remarkable stand out performances. Paul Lajkowicz’s Dr. Sargeant is gripping. As one of the main characters, Lajkowicz’s performance carries the momentum and adds to the intrigue. Kayla Nicholas (Ellen) is another remarkable performer who plays off her cast members beautifully. Fortunately, these two share many scenes together. Perhaps the most remarkable performance of the night is that of Mrs. Hiller by Dixie Smith. Smith stepped in at the last minute to fill the role and, with some creative problem solving, not only made it possible for the show to go on, but performs her part well.

Do not let the title fool you. This is a fun murder mystery whodunit with a clever script and a fun night of community theater. To learn more about this and other shows visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2272063®id=194&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthebelmont.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1current-season/