Prima Theatre Presents First Ever STAGE BRAWL

Lancaster leaders will be out of their comfort zones (even beyond pandemic standards) performing famous songs and seasons in Prima Theatre's first ever Stage Brawl, a virtual event being held at 8pm on February 12.

"In recent memory, there has never been a more important time to assure the vitality of our community" says Prima Theatre's Executive Artistic Producer, Mitch Nugent. "Stage Brawl is going to be great fun, supporting Prima and creating a unique experience we can all enjoy."

This lighthearted virtual competition will feature five local leaders: Regina Coia (President, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty), Allison Gonta (CRNP, Lancaster General Health), Dr. Michael C. Manolas (MD, Penn State Health), Dr. Damaris Rau (Superintendent, School District of Lancaster), and Joe Wirbick (CEO, Sequinox). Emcees are Thaddeus Lee (VP, Comcast) and veteran Prima performer, Mikey LaBalsamo.

To view, registration is free at primatheatre.org/brawl. Contributions act as votes for one's contender(s) of choice, as each vies to be Champion of the Stage. Votes can be placed not only on the day of the event, but are also open now. A VIP Registration Package is available, which includes exclusive goods from Primitives By Kathy, a bottle of premium champagne, a local Cake & Cup dessert, and an invitation to a virtual conversation with Mitch Nugent and Broadway superstar Adam Pascal. Additionally, a premiere auction can be found at the Stage Brawl website, with exclusive experiences including a private concert by singer Nicole Stacie, jewelry from Brent L. Miller, a shop-til-you-drop experience, lunch with Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace, as well as a classic car rental.

In addition to the local leaders' performances, the Stage Brawl program will honor Dr. Clark McSparren for his commitment to the Lancaster community. During the online event, Prima will announce the winner of the inaugural McSparren Scholarship. High school and college-age individuals from Lancaster County are invited to submit a filmed song or scene, with top candidates being featured during the Stage Brawl streaming presentation. The McSparren Scholarship is supported by Prima Theatre and Members First Federal Credit Union, and is intended for post-secondary educational endeavors and expenses, whether that be at a trade school, college, or alternative learning opportunity.

To learn more about the Stage Brawl, visit primatheatre.org/brawl.