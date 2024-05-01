Plays & Players Theatre Presents FANCY ON DELANCEY: MY FAIR THEATRE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Plays & Players will host its third annual gala: Fancy On Delancey, on Saturday, June 8, 2024 from 6-9pm. This enchanting evening of elegance and entertainment celebrates the rich history and exciting future of Philadelphia's cultural gem, Plays & Players Theatre.

Live jazz music from Drew Nugent & The Midnight Society, performances from Envoûté Entertainment, food from Hart of Catering, Brotherly Love Ice Cream, and BAHA whiskey included with admission. Attendees will even be permitted to explore the stage.

Funds raised will go towards the preservation of a historic landmark and the nurturing of local talent to ensure that Plays & Players Theatre remains a beacon of creativity, community, and cultural enrichment for generations to come.

General admission is $75/person For tickets and more, visit www.PlaysandPlayers.org.

About Plays & Players

Right off Rittenhouse Square, Plays & Players Theatre at 1714 Delancey Street, was designed and constructed in 1912 by Philadelphia architect, Amos W. Barnes. Originally opened as a dramatic school it was soon used as a theater for Broadway try-outs. Plays & Players purchased the “Little Theatre of Philadelphia” in 1922 and has performed here ever since. Plays & Players began in 1911 as a social club devoted to expanding and developing new theater experiences for and by its membership. We present plays, readings, dance and music on our two stages, the mainstage proscenium, which seats 298, and the black box Skinner Studio on the third floor. We continue in our mission, as a member-driven, community based organization to provide a safe space for members, audience and local artists to engage socially and experience an inclusive, vibrant array of artistic programming. By preserving our historic home we provide a space of inspiration for artists to create and perform throughout their careers.

