Photos: 80S BY REQUEST LIVE! At Prima Theatre

Prima Theatre's latest immersive concert experience, 80s by Request: LIVE!, is a synth-soaked, hairspray-fueled ride through the most iconic hits of the 1980s. The show opened June 13 and runs through June 29. Check out photos from the show.

Equal parts concert and choose-your-own-adventure, 80s by Request: LIVE! lets the audience take the reins, shaping the nightly setlist in real time. The result? No two performances are alike, and every night is a full-volume celebration of Madonna, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Journey, and more.

The cast-led by powerhouse performers Jay Poff, Jaden Dominique, and Lizzie Plakans-channels the sound, soul, and swagger of the era with uncanny energy and serious vocal firepower. Backed by a sizzling live band, their performances are as electric as the laser lights bouncing off the walls of Prima's neon-drenched nightclub-style venue.

Directed and created by Mitch Nugent, this original production is more than just a concert-it's an interactive time machine, pulsing with nostalgia and powered by audience choice.

Catch 80s by Request: LIVE! at Prima Theatre, 941 Wheatland Avenue, through June 29. Tickets are available now at primatheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Prima Theatre

