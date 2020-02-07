Photo Flash: Brooke Shields And More Drop By Bucks County Playhouse Benefit Readings

It was a fabulous night in New Hope, PA for the first of two Bucks County Playhouse benefit readings of George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart's The Man Who Came to Dinner.

Marsha Mason directs the readings. The first took place at the Playhouse on Wednesday, February 5 with a cast party on The Deck, the restaurant adjacent to the Playhouse. The second reading takes place in New York City at the WP Theater, 2162 Broadway at 76th Street, on Monday, February 10 at 7 p.m. $25 general admission tickets are still available for the New York reading and must be purchased in advance at BucksCountyPlayhouse.org or by calling the Playhouse's Box Office at 215-862-2121. Tickets are not available for purchase at the WP Theatre Box Office or at the venue the night of the show.

The cast is led by Walter Bobbie and Brooke Shields as Sheridan Whiteside and Lorraine Sheldon respectively. They are joined by John Behlmann as Bert Jefferson, Jimmy Brewer as Richard Stanley, Jill Eikenberry as Harriet Stanley, John Glover as Beverly Carlton, Ruth Gottschall as Sarah, Tessa Grady as June Stanley, Larry Marshall as Dr. Bradley, Marsha Mason as Mrs. Dexter, Jill Paice as Maggie Cutler, Patricia Richardson as Mrs. Stanley, Lance Roberts as Professor Metz, Grant Shaud as Mr. Stanley, Jeffrey Schecter as Banjo, David Shih as John, and Prudence Wright Holmes as Miss Preen. Additional roles are played by Brad Forenza, Jeremiah Maestes and Edward O'Blenis. Steve Sanpietro will read stage directions. Casting was by Geoff Josselson, CSA and Katja Zarolinski, CSA of JZ Casting.

The benefit readings of "The Man Who Came to Dinner" continue the Playhouse Play Discovery Series. Curated by Mason, the series is designed to expose audiences to lesser known classic plays, as well as new works. In celebration of the Playhouse's 80th Anniversary, Mason chose to take a look at the Playhouse's storied history - featuring plays that have significant meaning to the Playhouse.

Photo Credit: Margaryta Kenis





Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

More Hot Stories For You