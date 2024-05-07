Pharmacy Theatre to Hold Auditions For POTUS in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pharmacy Theatre will hold auditions for its upcoming production of POTUS, a riveting theatrical experience that promises to captivate audiences. Auditions will be held on Wednesday, July 10th from 6-8 PM and Saturday, July 13th from 11-1 PM at the Hershey Public Library in their Hershey Room.

POTUS offers a unique exploration of power, politics, and the human condition through a compelling narrative. Aspiring actors and actresses are invited to audition for this groundbreaking production, which will challenge performers to delve into complex characters and thought-provoking themes.

Audition Details:

Dates: Wednesday, July 10th (6-8 PM) and Saturday, July 13th (11-1 PM)

Location: Hershey Public Library, Hershey Room

Requirements: Prepare a 60-second dramatic monologue

Secure your audition spot by signing up at https://tinyurl.com/POTUSAudition

Virtual Auditions: If unable to attend in person, virtual auditions are due on July 12, 2024, at midnight. Submit your monologue via email to contact@pharmacytheatre.org.

"We welcome performers from all backgrounds and experience levels to audition for POTUS," says Nicholas Shay, Director of POTUS. "We are seeking passionate individuals who are eager to bring depth and authenticity to their roles."

In adherence to safety protocols and accessibility needs, virtual auditions provide an alternative option for those unable to attend in person.

Please note that the Hershey Public Library is not sponsoring or endorsing this program or any goods or services offered.

Performance Details:

Dates: September 20 & 21

Location: Unitarian Church of Harrisburg

Don't miss your chance to be a part of this groundbreaking production. For more information and to sign up for auditions, visit www.pharmacytheatre.org or contact us at contact@pharmacytheatre.org.

