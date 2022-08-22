Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PAW PATROL LIVE! Will Return To Hershey Theatre in January 2023

Performances are on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 10 a.m., 2 and 6 p.m., and Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Aug. 22, 2022  
PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure", presented by Nickelodeon and VSTAR Entertainment Group, is coming to Hershey Theatre with five action-packed, music-filled performances on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 10 a.m., 2 and 6 p.m., and Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

The PAW Patrol is back and on a roll in person and live on stage! Ryder and your favorite pups have been working hard to get back on the road and are ready to roll to Hershey, Pa. In this production, the heroic pups from the top-rated animated preschool series "PAW Patrol," produced by Spin Master Entertainment and airing on Nickelodeon, embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure. Do not miss this PAWsome opportunity to see the whole pack in this live touring stage performance.

In PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure," Mayor Goodway is getting everything in shape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap'n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it's PAW Patrol to the rescue! Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap'n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure. Things get ruff when Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom. The pups need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including help from the newest pup who's all ears...Tracker! The pups set sail to save the day using their heroic rescue skills, problem-solving and teamwork. No job is too big, no pirate pup is too small!

PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure" is the perfect way for families to create lifelong memories and provides kids the opportunity to experience in-person theater. Since its debut in the fall of 2016, PAW Patrol Live! has been seen by over 4.3 million people, providing fans in over 40 countries with an unforgettable Broadway-style production. The performance is an interactive live stage show, encouraging audiences to learn pirate catchphrases, dance the pirate boogie and help the pups follow the treasure map and solve picture puzzles throughout their mission!

A limited number of VIP (Very Important Pup) Packages are available. The VIP package includes a premium seat and an exclusive photo opp with PAW Patrol characters after the show. Each adult and child (age one and up) in a group must have a VIP ticket.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.pawpatrollive.com.


