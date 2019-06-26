New Repertory Theatre To Present LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL

New Repertory Theatre is excited to announce that Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill will join their 2019-2020 MainStage season. The production runs March 28 ? April 19, 2020 in the MainStage Theater at the Mosesian Center for the Arts, 321 Arsenal Street, Watertown, MA. Tickets to Lady Day may currently be purchased as part of a 2019-2020 subscription package by calling the New Rep Box Office at 617-923-8487 or visiting newrep.org. Single tickets will be available for sale on August 1. Lady Day will replace the previously announced Piaf.

"We're thrilled to announce Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill,? shares incoming New Rep Artistic Director Michael J. Bobbitt. ?Billie Holiday is an icon, and we're looking forward to putting her extraordinary musical biography on the New Rep stage.?

?New Rep is delighted to have Summer L. Williams join us as the director of this project,? says New Rep Managing Director, Harriet Sheets. ?Williams has been a tour de force as a director, producer, and theatre educator, and we're happy to warmly welcome her to New Rep.

It's 1959 in a bar in South Philadelphia for one of Billie Holiday's final performances before her untimely death. At an intimate evening with Billie and her pianist, Holiday's most famous songs are interlaced with reminiscences from her life, told with her unique, salty humor. Featuring "What a Little Moonlight Can Do" and "Strange Fruit", this biographical play with music by Lanie Robertson tells the incredible story of an icon who consistently battled racism, abuse, and addiction for her chance to sing.

New Repertory Theatre is the award-winning, professional theatre company in residence at the Mosesian Center for the Arts in Watertown, MA. For over 30 years, New Rep has been a leader of self-produced theatre in greater Boston, producing contemporary and classic dramas, comedies, and musicals in both the 340-seat MainStage Theater and the 90-seat Black Box Theater. New Rep is also dedicated to the development of new plays by producing regional and world premieres each season. Under its Lifelong Enrichment Arts Programs (LEAP), New Rep also produces its Classic Repertory Company, Page to Stage, Insider Experiences, and Spotlight Symposium Series.

Tickets: $25 - $67. Currently as part of a subscription only. Single tickets to go on sale August 1. Student, senior, young adult, and group discounts to be available. Free tickets available for WIC/EBT cardholders.





