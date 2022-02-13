Majestic Theater to Stage A TRIBUTE TO ARETHA FRANKLIN: THE QUEEN OF SOUL

The Majestic Theater will feature Damien Sneed in a production in honor of Black History Month and Aretha Franklin. A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: The Queen of Soul will take place on February 16th at 7:30pm. With a legendary career spanning several generations and a multitude of genres, Aretha Franklin truly earned her title, "The Queen of Soul."

Wrought in the Baptist congregations of Detroit, Franklin's expressive and powerful vocals, propelled her to international stardom. Musician, vocalist, and composer Damien Sneed (star of Gettysburg's 2020 Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration) toured with Aretha, developing a strong mentee relationship with the soul legend. In A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: The Queen of Soul, Sneed pays homage to the monarch herself with fresh renditions of her most cherished hits. Joining him will be singer and songwriter Valerie Simpson.

Masks are required at all times regardless of vaccination status. Gettysburg College officials continue to monitor and evaluate evolving public health guidance from the CDC and the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Read the full health and safety policy by clicking here.

For tickets, call the box office at (717) 337-8200, or purchase in person at 25 Carlisle Street, Gettysburg, PA, 17325. Tickets can also be purchased online by clicking here. Tickets range from $57 through $66.