Majestic Theater Announces Streaming Movies At Home and Curbside Popcorn Sales

MAJESTIC MOVIES AT HOME will launch Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater is excited to announce two new programs in September as part of its efforts to safely offer new patron services while remaining closed due to the pandemic. MAJESTIC MOVIES AT HOME will launch Tuesday, Sept. 1, and offer patrons the opportunity to stream first-run independent art films online, anytime while supporting the theater. Additionally, fresh "majestically" delicious popcorn will be available for purchase in front of the theater under the marquee First Fridays beginning Sept. 4, 5-7 p.m.

While the Majestic Theater's cinema screens remain dark, the theater has partnered with film distributors to launch MAJESTIC MOVIES AT HOME, an opportunity for film lovers to experience new films virtually while supporting the Majestic. Independent film titles from around the world include a wide range of dramas, comedies and documentaries, and are available to watch through several streaming services.

Access to these streaming websites as well as a listing of current and upcoming movies are available at gettysburgmajestic.org. Prices vary because film distributors set the price to cover their costs of marketing and streaming. However, a portion of each purchase directly supports the Majestic Theater.

"The last five and half months have literally been a return to the 'dark ages' for cinemas and live theaters. The pandemic has put tens of thousands of artists and theater employees out of work across the United States," explained Jeffrey Gabel, Majestic Theater Founding Executive Director. "Streaming new films not available anywhere else at least allows the Majestic 'show to go on' again, and give us all hope that one day soon we'll all be able to again experience the joy of watching films on the giant screen in the company of our friends and neighbors."

The perfect accompaniment to a good movie is of course, fresh-popped Majestic Theater buttered popcorn. To help patrons create a delicious home-viewing experience, theater staff will be selling fresh popcorn in front of the theater, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, on First Fridays throughout the fall, beginning Sept. 4, 5-7 p.m. Stop by, say hello to the theater staff, and take home your own bag of "majestically" delicious popcorn, safely packaged and served by masked and gloved theater staff. Prices are $4 and $5. Cash and charge accepted. Additional curbside popcorn dates are Oct. 2, Nov. 6 and Dec. 4, 5-7 p.m.

The Majestic Theater at the Jennifer and David LeVan Performing Arts Center is owned and operated by Gettysburg College to build cultural capital for its campus and community.

